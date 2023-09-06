Share
Police Hunting for Armed Suspect After Multiple Patrol Vehicles Are Torched, Shot at Overnight

 By Jack Davis  September 6, 2023 at 1:04pm
Michigan State Police are looking for a suspect who destroyed multiple police vehicles early Wednesday.

Police are labeling the suspect armed and dangerous.

Several vehicles at the Sault Ste. Marie Post were set on fire and hit by rifle rounds, police announced on social media.

The incident took place at about 3:30 a.m.

Police did not reveal any possible motive for the attack on police property.

In a series of social media messages accompanying images pulled from surveillance video, police said they are seeking a white man who was dressed in camouflage during the incident.

Police did not issue any further description of the suspect.

Police said the man was driving a silver Honda CRV at the time of the incident, according to WPBN-TV.

Police said that after the incident, the vehicle drove south in the Interstate 75 business loop.

Michigan residents are being asked to avoid the Sault Ste. Marie Post for now out of an “abundance of caution.”

“The MSP Sault Ste. Marie Post will remain closed to the public today. All other MSP Posts will remain open with regular lobby hours from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. We ask everyone to remain vigilant. If you see something suspicious and it’s an emergency, call 911,” the state police posted on Facebook.

The vehicles were not occupied at the time of the attack, police said. No troopers were injured, according to WWTV-TV.

According to the Sault News, schools in the area are being locked down, but classes will continue as normal.

State Police Lt. Mark Giannunzio, spokesman for the Eighth District of the Michigan State Police, said that the public will be kept informed if further information is available, according to the Detroit News.

Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues




