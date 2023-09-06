Police Hunting for Armed Suspect After Multiple Patrol Vehicles Are Torched, Shot at Overnight
Michigan State Police are looking for a suspect who destroyed multiple police vehicles early Wednesday.
Police are labeling the suspect armed and dangerous.
Several vehicles at the Sault Ste. Marie Post were set on fire and hit by rifle rounds, police announced on social media.
The incident took place at about 3:30 a.m.
The suspect should be considered armed and dangerous. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Sault Post at (906)632-2217 or 911. No troopers were in the vehicles when this occurred.
Police did not reveal any possible motive for the attack on police property.
In a series of social media messages accompanying images pulled from surveillance video, police said they are seeking a white man who was dressed in camouflage during the incident.
Police did not issue any further description of the suspect.
Police said the man was driving a silver Honda CRV at the time of the incident, according to WPBN-TV.
Police said that after the incident, the vehicle drove south in the Interstate 75 business loop.
The suspect involved in this incident is described as a white male wearing camouflage. He is driving this silver Honda CRV. He was last seen heading southbound on I-75 Business Loop. pic.twitter.com/2knAuvzn9a
Michigan residents are being asked to avoid the Sault Ste. Marie Post for now out of an “abundance of caution.”
The vehicles were not occupied at the time of the attack, police said. No troopers were injured, according to WWTV-TV.
According to the Sault News, schools in the area are being locked down, but classes will continue as normal.
State Police Lt. Mark Giannunzio, spokesman for the Eighth District of the Michigan State Police, said that the public will be kept informed if further information is available, according to the Detroit News.
