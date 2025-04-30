Share
Crowds in Chicago Loot $300,000 Lost Out of Armored Car

 By Jack Davis  April 30, 2025 at 1:28pm
An unexplained oopsie moment involving an armored car led to a feeding frenzy in the Chicago suburb of Oak Park.

On April 22, the back door of a Brinks Security Company armored truck opened by “unknown means” according to a complaint the company made to police.

Three bags of money fell out.

The bags had about $300,000 in them, according to WMAQ-TV.

No one is yet in custody, a village official said.

The driver of the vehicle told police that after realizing what happened, he returned to the scene where the money fell, but he found a group of between 50 and 100 people had gotten there first, according to WGN-TV.

He told police that people were scooping up the cash and fleeing on foot or in vehicles.

Would you take money from a bag left in the middle of the road?

“In general, and in the interest of the safety of our employees and others who may be affected on matters concerning law enforcement, we do not comment and recommend that you approach the relevant law enforcement agencies for further background on the incident,” Brinks said in a statement.

An Oak Park resident said she had no idea of the frenzy taking place outside her home, according to WBBM-TV.

Nicole Phillips-Edwards said she found out about the incident when a police officer came to her door.

“He said they ran right past my house. That they had ran down the street and they were trying to see if it had recorded,” she said.

“So I pulled out my camera and I’m showing them and I’m like, ‘how far do I need to go back?’ and he’s like ’10 minutes.’ I’m like ’10 minutes?!’ I was in the house 10 minutes,” she said.

Former FBI agent Mike Driscoll, of FTI Consulting, said finding out who took the cash and filing charges is a tall order.

“There’s ways to track payments, track wires, track digital payments, even when things get into the cryptocurrency world, it’s possible to conduct tracing for those assets. In incident like this when you’re talking about lose cash, that’s very, very difficult,” he said.

“Law enforcement is going to have to rely on old-fashioned investigative techniques. Looking at surveillance cameras, interviewing witnesses,” he said.

Police are asking anyone who took the money to return it.

Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Conversation