Customer Receives Defaced Tucker Carlson Book from Amazon

Glenn Dobbs was shocked when he opened an Amazon box containing the new biography “Tucker,” by Chadwick Moore, to find the cover had been defaced with a Hitler-style mustache drawn on Tucker Carlson’s face.

“When I first took the book out of the box, I immediately saw that and I just kind of did a double take,” the Washington state resident told The Western Journal.

“I couldn’t believe that someone in business would do something like that. And then I looked at it more closely. It was obvious that someone had taken a felt tip and just drew a Hitler-type mustache on the cover. So it was quite a shock, to say the least,” Dobbs added.

The customer said he immediately wrote a review on Amazon, only to have the company inform him his review would not be published, because it violated company rules.

What Dobbs said he wrote was, “Just received the book. Oddly, it had a Hitlerian-style mustache felt-tipped on the picture of Tucker Carlson and needless to say, I intend to send the book back.”

“It’s amazing how deep the animosity against the truth actually runs. Clearly, this was done by someone in the shipping department of Amazon,” he further asserted in his review.

Dobbs looked over Amazon’s review rules and could not see how his post violated them.

“There’s no violation of their rules at all,” he said. “So they just are not posting it because they don’t want people to realize that they have people in their company who feel strongly enough to deface the products that they’re sending out to their customers.”

Dobbs explained his plan had been to ship the book back for a replacement, but then he changed his mind.

After over a year of interviews, writing, and editing — the Tucker biography LAUNCH DAY is finally here! I’m grateful to Tucker, his family, and his team, as well as to my publisher All Seasons Press, for making this book possible. Visit https://t.co/TitdKWPWAW today to get… pic.twitter.com/z4NIdqx5Xm — Chadwick Moore (@Chadwick_Moore) August 1, 2023

“I’m keeping the book,” he said. “And I’m not asking for a refund from Amazon, because I think that this is going to be something to share with other people over time as illustrative of the lengths to which the left will go to display their anti-conservative, anti-Christian derangement syndrome.”

The Western Journal reviewed a picture of the shipping label Dobbs provided. The box came from the Amazon fulfillment center in Troutdale, Oregon, just outside of Portland.

Dobbs said, “I’m just a person who believes in truth and civility and find it just so disappointing, actually abominable, that an employee would do something like this to their employer and to their employer’s customer.”

He later summarized his thoughts in email to the Western Journal: “Amazon has distinguished itself as the most efficient purveyor of books in the world. It’s unfortunate when an employee doesn’t recognize the uniqueness of a job like that and lets personal bias, or stupidity, inflict harm on his employer.”

Amazon spokesperson Alisa Carroll responded to Dobbs’ experience in an email to the Western Journal.

“We’re looking into this but at this point aren’t able to determine when or by whom this book was damaged,” she wrote.

“As far as our review policy is concerned, reviews are meant to help customers by providing real feedback on a product from other customers who have tried it,” she added. “Protecting the integrity of our customer reviews is a top priority and a review will be removed if it violates our participation guidelines.”

