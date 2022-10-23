Parler Share
News

Dallas Police Chief Furious After Paroled Gunman Allegedly Kills Maternity Nurses: 'Abhorrent Failure of Our Criminal Justice System'

 By Jack Davis  October 23, 2022 at 12:44pm
Parler Share

Dallas Police Chief Eddie Garcia reacted angrily to Saturday’s killing of two nurses at a Dallas hospital by a man out on parole.

Nestor Hernandez, 30, was arrested Saturday on suspicion of capital murder after two nurses were shot at Methodist Dallas Medical Center.

The gunman “was on parole with a special condition of electronic monitoring,” Amanda Hernandez, the director of communications for the Texas Department of Criminal Justice, said Sunday, according to KERA-TV.

“He was granted permission to be at the hospital to be with his significant other during delivery,” she said.

Nestor Hernandez is on parole for an aggravated robbery committed in 2015. He was sentenced to eight years in prison in 2015, but had been released prior to the end of his sentence.

Trending:
GOP Gives Dire Warning to IRS Caught Red-Handed Destroying Documents; Millions of Americans Affected

He was wearing an active ankle monitor at the time of the shooting.

Garcia was incensed at the incident.

“We @DallasPD are grateful for the support and care provided to our officers by @mhshospitals. Our thoughts are with staff and victims of today’s events. We will do EVERYTHING to assist in this investigation. This is a tragedy, and an abhorrent failure of our criminal justice system,” he tweeted.

“Our hearts @DallasPD go out to the those affected by this tragedy, I’m outraged along with our community, at the lack of accountability, and the travesty of the fact that under this broken system, we give violent criminals more chances, than our victims. The pendulum has swung too far,” he wrote.

According to the 2015 indictment against him, Hernandez and a female attacked a woman and took her phone, car and $3,000 cash, according to KDFW-TV.

Related:
Ohio Youth Football Coach Gunned Down in Front of Players: 'He Loved Every Last One of These Kids'

KDFW said Hernandez also had violations for possession, theft, burglary and other charges on his record.

Neither the names of the two maternity ward nurses killed nor what led to the shooting has been revealed.


A Methodist Health System officer responded to the shootings and fired one shot that hit Hernandez, allowing him to be taken into custody, according to KDFW-TV.

“Our hearts are broken,” Dr. Serena Bumpus, RN, CEO of the Texas Nurses Association, said.

“This is unacceptable. No person should fear for their life for merely going to work, especially a nurse or healthcare worker whose passion is to help others heal. We hope our legislators understand that we need to protect our healthcare workers,” she said.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , ,
Parler Share
Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues




Dallas Police Chief Furious After Paroled Gunman Allegedly Kills Maternity Nurses: 'Abhorrent Failure of Our Criminal Justice System'
Breaking: Ongoing Situation at Fort Belvoir in Virginia, Military Police and FBI Responding
Bird Experts Tell TikTok Star to Euthanize Emu After She Posts Picture Kissing It
After China's Old Leader Is Physically Removed in Front of World, Xi Jinping Seizes Control of Country
Japan Undertakes Biggest Military Buildup Since WWII; 'Landmark' Moment in Pacific History Underway
See more...

Conversation