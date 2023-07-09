Share
News

Damaged Solar Panels from Hail Storm Will Likely End Up in Landfill Because Recycling Isn't Possible

 By Jack Davis  July 9, 2023 at 2:28pm
Share

A new report said that many solar panels damaged in a hail storm last month will likely end up in landfills.

Although some panels at the Scottsbluff Community Solar project in Nebraska will be usable, many will be too badly damaged, according to Cowboy State Daily.

According to CBS, more than 90 percent of panels are dumped in landfills when they are damaged, defective or reach the end of their usefulness. As of 2030, CBS said the panels will take up about 3,000 football fields worth of landfill space.

Trending:
White House Changes Its Story Again, Now Says Cocaine Was Found Near Kamala Harris' Vehicle

In late June a thunderstorm dumped baseball-sized hail on a solar farm at a speed of 150 mph — destroying the facility in just a few minutes.

Cowboy State Daily reported a storm moved east out of Wyoming where it wreaked havoc just across the state line on a solar farm in Scottsbluff, Nebraska.

Scottsbluff City Manager Kevin Spencer told Cowboy State Daily, “Just by looking at it, it looks destroyed to me.”

Do you think green energy is the future?

Writing for the outlet, Kevin Killough reported, “The hail shattered most of the panels on the 5.2-megawatt solar project, sparing an odd panel like missing teeth in a white smile.”

Grant Otten, spokesman for the Nebraska Public Power District, which owns the solar farm, said decisions have not been finalized, according to Cowboy State Daily.

“They’re still working through that process,” he said.

The report said recycling is not often a viable option for damaged or discarded solar panels.

Related:
Is Biden Banning Gas-Powered Cars? New Proposal Could See Vehicles Disappear from Lots in 7 Years

“A solar panel has very little mineral content relative to the volume of the panel,” said B.F. Randall, who has written on Substack questioning the premise of recycling materials from the panels.

“So, it’s just not something that can be recycled in that sense,” he said.

“Polysilicon … can’t ever be recycled back into polysilicon. If it’s fake cycled into sand it would be absolutely toxic,” Randall said.

Randall wrote in his Substack article that at best, panels have $6 worth of silver if it could be refined. However, he said, that’s not possible.

“You can’t recover the silver. It doesn’t work that way,” he said.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , ,
Share
Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues




Damaged Solar Panels from Hail Storm Will Likely End Up in Landfill Because Recycling Isn't Possible
Suspected Robber Learns What Happens When You Try to Break Into Chicago Concealed Carry Holder's Home
New York Times Writer Slams Biden's Decision to 'Punish' Granddaughter
BLM Organizer-Turned Mayor Under Arrest After Allegedly Breaking Into House, Finding Armed Homeowner
Robot Rebellion? Here's What a U.N. AI-Enabled Robot Had to Say About the Possibility
See more...

Conversation