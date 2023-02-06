Dave Chappelle Gets the Last Laugh as Comedy Special That Enraged Leftists Wins Big at Grammys

The leftists who still watch the Grammy Awards ceremony were in for an unpleasant surprise on Sunday thanks to a controversial comedian.

As you likely haven’t noticed by now, the 65th Annual Grammy Awards took place on Sunday, with a litany of “artists” winning awards you’ve never seen and singing songs you’ve never heard of.

This year, however, there was actually one award worth paying attention to, and it was the award for best comedy album — which was won by legendary comedian Dave Chappelle.

It’s worth pointing out for two reasons.

First, the Grammys have become a notoriously far-left cesspool, not unlike most award shows these days, so it was actually a surprise that Chappelle’s win was allowed to move forward without some grandstanding apology or caveat.

Second, Chappelle’s mere nomination triggered a wave of outcries from the left, which then prompted a surprisingly defiant response from Recording Academy CEO (therefore the head honcho of the Grammy’s) Harvey Mason Jr.

“Dave Chappelle and Louis C.K. are nominated and I’m sure some people will feel a way about it. What are your thoughts on controversial folks being nominated for Grammys?” The Hollywood Reporter asked Mason in a November 2022 interview, after the Grammy nominations had been announced.

“Well, we don’t control who the voters vote for. If the voters feel like a creator deserves a nomination, they’re going to vote for them,” Mason said. “The thing that we can control is making sure that people that attend our events feel safe. If there’s someone that’s been nominated that we don’t necessarily agree with, we’re not going to remove a nomination.

“We’re never going to be in the business of deciding someone’s moral position or where we evaluate them to be on the scale of morality. I think our job is to evaluate the art and the quality of the art. We can make sure that all of our spaces are safe and people don’t feel threatened by anyone. But as far as the nominations or the awards, we really let the voters make that decision.”

That’s a commendable mindset!

Sadly, it’s also a rapidly dying mindset as observed by the outlandish (and predictable) response to Chappelle’s win on social media, with many establishment entertainment media sites making sure to note that the comedy special Chappelle won with, Netflix’s “The Closer,” was accused of being “transphobic.”

Wow. Grammys really don’t care; one year after giving an award to admitted harasser Louis C.K., they gave one to Dave Chappelle’s homophobic and transphobic Netflix special. Sigh. https://t.co/ItUIFV7WRH — Eric Deggans at NPR (@Deggans) February 5, 2023

Dave Chappelle has won the best comedy album #Grammy for “The Closer,” a special that was accused of containing transphobic and homophobic remarks. https://t.co/8dYIGdZliu pic.twitter.com/JTB5ob53jq — Variety (@Variety) February 5, 2023

Dave Chappelle Wins Grammy for Netflix Special Condemned for Being Transphobic https://t.co/nkQsoxG91E — The Hollywood Reporter (@THR) February 5, 2023

This sad, but predictable, response echoes the original outcry when Chappelle first came out with “The Closer” in late October 2021 (this year’s Grammy Awards encompass any shows released from Oct. 1, 2021 to Sep. 30, 2022.)

So badly had the far-left fearmongerers riled up their base that Chappelle’s life was literally threatened — more than once.

At the end of the day though, threats and accusations of “transphobia” notwithstanding, Chappelle is the one who’s getting the last laugh.

He said what he said. He stood by what he said. He was awarded for what he said.

Nobody would blame him for laughing about all of that all the way to the bank.

