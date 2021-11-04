A seasoned boxer senses weakness in an opponent and quickly seeks advantage. China senses weakness in the U.S., because it’s plain to see, and has already begun taking advantage.

Hours after Biden cowered in front of the world at the UN Climate Change Conference, stating he wants competition not conflict with China, the Pentagon warned that China could have “at least” 1,000 nuclear warheads by 2030. China will also expand their number of silos capable of launching rockets, as reported by the Daily Mail.

“I’ve made it clear, this is competition. It does not have to be conflict,” Biden said at a press conference in Glasgow, Scotland. Does Biden want to seek a nuclear arms race with China? If so, it looks like China is game.

The international stage would have been an ideal place for Biden to shame China about human rights violations concerning the Uighurs, aggression against Taiwan or unleashing COVID on the world. Instead, he complained about China’s lack of attendance and repeated, “There is no reason there needs to be conflict,” and that he expects Xi to play by the rules.

Or else what? China looks like they are playing smash-mouth football and are willing to do what is necessary to dominate the globe.

Competition is a type of conflict. Unless you give blue ribbons to everybody that participates in the game, that is. China does not appear to be interested in a game that encourages mediocrity. They are looking to win.

According to the 2021 DOD Military and Security Report on China, the “PRC’s strategy aims to achieve ‘the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation’ by 2049 to match or surpass U.S. global influence and power, displace U.S. alliances and security partnerships in the Indo-Pacific region and revise the international order to be more advantageous to Beijing’s authoritarian system and national interests.”

While the Biden administration focuses on COVID mandates, transgender admirals, trillion dollar socialist tax and spend packages and threatening angry parents who call out the wickedness in Critical Race Theory with domestic terrorism, China’s National Radio and Television Administration recently instituted new measures to keep “effeminate” men off Chinese screens, according to The Daily Wire.

Chinese regulators push programming to “vigorously promote excellent Chinese traditional culture, revolutionary culture, and advanced socialist culture” on television and the internet to realize President Xi Jinping’s plans for “national rejuvenation” by creating a more “patriotic atmosphere” for viewers.

Back in the U.S.A? Domestic terrorism is a top concern. The January 6 riot is amped up into an “insurrection,” though the only person who was shot was unarmed Air Force veteran Ashli Babbitt. CRT’s sole purpose seems to be to engender hatred and suspicion among American citizens based on the color of their skin.

And the list goes on. Down with the patriarchy. Systemic racism. Down with the police. Blah, blah, blah. Are leftists competing with China on who can be the better Marxist by undermining Western traditional culture? To make way for what? An authoritarian political scheme?

Instead of patriotism and unity, leftists promote confusion, intolerance, division and hatred.

Our Founders realized that disunity at home would allow hostile foreign governments to further sow the seeds of discontent and pluck American sovereignty from the withering tree of democracy.

Make no mistake, China senses the Biden administration’s weakness. They’ll do their best to take advantage of it.

China’s intentions to build a massive nuclear arsenal meshes with the fact they successfully tested an orbital, hypersonic delivery system in the last several weeks. This means that China has one of the most sophisticated delivery systems on Earth, if not the most advanced. Now, they’re going to make the nukes to arm it.

China is hoping to deliver a knockout blow.

Is the Biden administration too punch drunk to see it coming?

