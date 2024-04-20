God Help Us: Growing Majority of Catholics Believe Abortion Should be Legal - Poll

The Holy Bible is the revelation of God. Once upon a time, this was a no-brainer to anyone who called themselves Christian or a Catholic.

Times have changed, and, as usual, the Bible saw it coming.

“For the time is coming when people will not endure sound teaching, but having itching ears they will accumulate for themselves teachers to suit their own passions, and will turn away from listening to the truth and wander off into myths.” (2 Timothy 4: 3-5)

Well, that time has come. Relativism — the poisoned ideology that teaches there is no absolute truth, only the truths that people make for themselves — has infected all aspects of society to the point that people, even religious people, have itchy ears and seek teachings that suit their passions. In other words, they have ditched the revelations of God for their own.

Take, for example, the Catholic Church. While the official position of the church is opposed to abortion, more than half of U.S. Catholics say it should be legal, according to the Pew Research Center. This means that more than half of professed Catholics in the U.S. are walking around in a cloud of contradiction, believing two opposing ideas at once — abortion is murder and abortion is fine.

According to Pew, 39% of U.S. Catholics think abortion should be legal in most cases and 22% say it should be legal in all cases. Only about 40% of Catholics maintain abortion should be “illegal in most (28%) or all (11%) cases.” It should come as no surprise that the opinions about abortion aligned to a large extent with their political leanings.

Not so long ago, this kind of information would have come as a shock to most people, especially Catholics. Today, not so much.

Sinnin’ Joe Biden — who claims to be Catholic — is radically pro-abortion. Politico ran a piece this month titled, “How Biden’s campaign plans to pummel Trump on abortion.” Trump, of course, is pro-life. I guess Biden and crew don’t think abortion should be a state issue but should be a right guaranteed by the feds.

Former Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi — another so-called Catholic — is also rabidly pro-abortion, so much so that San Francisco Archbishop Salvatore Cordileone said he would no longer allow Pelosi to receive Communion in his archdiocese due to her vociferous support for abortion rights, reported the Associated Press.

That didn’t stop her from meeting Pope Francis and receiving what must be unholy communion in Rome.

Speaking of Pope Francis, the liberal pontiff went so far as to approve blessings for same-sex couples. How’s that for thumbing your nose at scripture and tradition? Nice job, Francis!

And then there’s the case of the homosexual-friendly Father Martin, who has managed to convince “a massive number of Catholics and non-Catholics that the Church accepts homosexuality as a practice and that the traditional teachings of the Church—and natural law—on the subject can be cast aside,” according to the Catholic outlet Crisis.

Yet Fr. Martin has not been formally rebuked for the practice by the Pope. On the other hand, anti-abortion conservative firebrand Bishop Strickland was chastised and removed from his duties in the Diocese of Tyler, Texas, as reported by Catholic World Report.

Is it a wonder why so many Catholics in the U.S. have wandered away from the truth and into myth? Where madness is the norm, the sane are labeled insane — or Traditional Catholic or Christian Nationalist. What can be done to stop the madness?

For one thing: pray.

The Douay-Rheims version of Psalm 144 captures the alienation that far too many old-school Catholics are now experiencing in the U.S. “Deliver me, And rescue me out of the hand of strange children; whose mouth hath spoken vanity: and their right hand is the right hand of iniquity.”

The strange children continue to promote a culture of death-thinking by advocating abortion. Pray they soon realize all life has meaning and value, especially the lives of the unborn.

