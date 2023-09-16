A child is dead after a poisoning incident in which a group of children consumed a toxic substance at a New York City day care facility.

Four children were found in an unresponsive state at the Divino Nino Day Care in the Bronx on Friday afternoon.

The authorities believe the children may have been exposed to the drug fentanyl, according to the New York Post.

First responders initially believed they were dealing with a carbon monoxide leak, according to the U.S. Sun.

The unnamed child died on Friday afternoon at Divino Nino Daycare on 2707 Morris Avenue in Kingsbridge

Three other children have been hospitalized but are expected to survive pic.twitter.com/9wnz0IRdr6 — News News News (@NewsNew97351204) September 16, 2023

The children were administered the overdose drug Narcan after the poisoning.

The group included a 1-year-old boy, two 2-year-old boys and an 8-month-old girl.

The 1-year-old was declared dead at an area hospital after the group was taken to the facility for treatment.

BREAKING NEWS: A 1 year old baby has died of a fentanyl overdose at a Bronx daycare and 3 other children have been hospitalized. All 4 children were administered Narcan at the scene. How many more people have to die before the politicians do something about the drugs pouring… pic.twitter.com/OUs2x94cUN — 🇺🇸Travis🇺🇸 (@Travis_in_Flint) September 15, 2023

One woman who lives next door recounted a disturbing scene after the poisoning.

Mel Ramirez said a day care worker screamed for help and called out that the children had died, according to the Post.

“She was yelling for help. She was screaming and saying, ‘The kids are dead! The kids are dead!’ multiple times.”

Ramirez said she saw two children in an unresponsive state after hearing a day care worker in the midst of the scenario.

“They were just pale and unresponsive.”

Another neighbor, Anna Ortiz Irving, said the day care appeared to be a safe environment.

“It’s a legit day care. It’s brand new. Just a few kids, mostly babies. They’re such decent people.”

Do you think fentanyl was involved? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 0% (0 Votes) No: 0% (0 Votes)

“I watched them fix the whole place up. It was beautiful, all according to city code. If I had a baby, I would send it there.”

The day care began operation in May, having passed an unannounced city inspection earlier this month, according to the Post.

Police executed a search warrant at the day care’s building on Friday night.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.