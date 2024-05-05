On Monday, Denver Water published their “Splashstreet Boys — I water that way,” parody of the Backstreet Boys song, “I Want It That Way” in an attempt to provide entertaining guidance to residents on how and when to water their lawns to avoid wasting the precious commodity.







While the video production has received a mix of positive and negative reviews, it has mostly garnered negative feedback from users who are not very happy with it — several of whom see it as a waste of taxpayer dollars.

“Get back to work,” one user quipped on X, formerly Twitter.

Get back to work — Breelzebub The Scary Doom Princess👿 (@BreannaJoMorga1) April 30, 2024

“What a waste of our money,” another wrote.

What a waste of our money — ScubaSteve00 (@Steve00Scuba) May 1, 2024

Was this a good use of taxpayer money? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 0% (0 Votes) No: 0% (0 Votes)

Someone else griped that even if Denver residents do cut back on their water usage, the city will eventually hike rates for not using enough water.

Denver water will ask you to cut back on using water. Then Denver water will raise your rates for not using your water. — daniel5280 (@danielr528063) April 30, 2024

Another X user suggested that the video serves as a vivid illustration of the concept that “taxation is theft.”

Taxation is theft: exhibit A — MⒶttyjuana™️ 🏴 (@ElioBurrow) May 1, 2024

The video features a choreographed dance sequence, the same white outfits dawned by the Backstreet Boys in their music video released 25 years ago in 1999, and a running toilet.

Some of the lyrics include:

Tell me why? Don’t water in the daytime. Tell me why? Don’t water in the sunshine. Tell me why? Don’t let it all evaporate. I water that way.

The parody song is meant to serve as a reminder of Denver’s summer water regulations that went into effect on May 1 and that will remain in effect until Oct. 1.

Denver Water’s tips and rules for watering lawns during these months include watering during cooler times of the day, limiting to two days per week with a third day as needed, preventing water waste, repairing leaks promptly, and using efficient methods like hose nozzles when washing cars.

The song also emphasized watering in the evening as opposed to the daytime and featured the lyrics:

Am I doing this right? I’m watering at night. This seems right. I water that way.

According to the Denver Post, the toilet was portrayed by Denver Water Change Manager Patrick McCoy.

The Denver Post noted that the other five actors in the parody music video were Denver Water communications and media relations employees, namely Jill Harclerode, Steve Snyder, Micky Boehm, Jimmy Luthye and Nathan Hayes.

The video is also featured on Denver Water’s “Rules for Outdoor Water Use” page.

One can’t help but wonder whether the city’s next hit parody will be about composting.

An Important Message from Our Staff: In just a few months, the world is going to change forever. The 2024 election is the single most important election of our lifetime. We here at The Western Journal are committed to covering it in a way the establishment media simply will not: We will tell the truth, and they will lie. But Big Tech and the elites don’t want the truth out. That’s why they have cut us off from 90% of advertisers. Imagine if someone cut your monthly income by 90%. That’s what they’ve done to people like us. As a staff, we are asking you to join us to fight this once-in-a-lifetime fight. Without you not only will The Western Journal fail, but America will fail also. As Benjamin Franklin said, “We must all hang together, or assuredly we shall all hang separately.” Will you support The Western Journal today and become a member? A Western Journal Membership costs less than one coffee and breakfast sandwich each month, and it gets you access to ALL of our content — news, commentary, and premium articles. You’ll experience a radically reduced number of ads, and most importantly you will be vitally supporting the fight for America’s soul in 2024. This is the time. America will live or die based on what happens this year. Please join us to get the real truth out and to fight the elites, Big Tech, and the people who want America to fail. Together, we really can save the country. Thank you for your support! P.S. Please stand with us!

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.