Public Not Happy After City Water Officials Release Their Own Music Video

 By Adelle Nazarian  May 5, 2024 at 2:24pm
On Monday, Denver Water published their “Splashstreet Boys — I water that way,” parody of the Backstreet Boys song, “I Want It That Way” in an attempt to provide entertaining guidance to residents on how and when to water their lawns to avoid wasting the precious commodity.



While the video production has received a mix of positive and negative reviews, it has mostly garnered negative feedback from users who are not very happy with it — several of whom see it as a waste of taxpayer dollars.

“Get back to work,” one user quipped on X, formerly Twitter.

“What a waste of our money,” another wrote.

Was this a good use of taxpayer money?

Someone else griped that even if Denver residents do cut back on their water usage, the city will eventually hike rates for not using enough water.

Another X user suggested that the video serves as a vivid illustration of the concept that “taxation is theft.”

The video features a choreographed dance sequence, the same white outfits dawned by the Backstreet Boys in their music video released 25 years ago in 1999, and a running toilet.

Some of the lyrics include:

Tell me why?

Don’t water in the daytime.

Tell me why?

Don’t water in the sunshine.

Tell me why?

Don’t let it all evaporate.

I water that way.

The parody song is meant to serve as a reminder of Denver’s summer water regulations that went into effect on May 1 and that will remain in effect until Oct. 1.

Denver Water’s tips and rules for watering lawns during these months include watering during cooler times of the day, limiting to two days per week with a third day as needed, preventing water waste, repairing leaks promptly, and using efficient methods like hose nozzles when washing cars.

The song also emphasized watering in the evening as opposed to the daytime and featured the lyrics:

Am I doing this right?

I’m watering at night.

This seems right.

I water that way.

According to the Denver Post, the toilet was portrayed by Denver Water Change Manager Patrick McCoy.

The Denver Post noted that the other five actors in the parody music video were Denver Water communications and media relations employees, namely Jill Harclerode, Steve Snyder, Micky Boehm, Jimmy Luthye and Nathan Hayes.

The video is also featured on Denver Water’s “Rules for Outdoor Water Use” page.

One can’t help but wonder whether the city’s next hit parody will be about composting.

Adelle Nazarian
Adelle Nazarian has over 15 years of experience in journalism, geopolitics, and the media world. She is also an entrepreneur who has founded and served as CEO of several organizations. She enjoys traveling, is constantly learning and is inquisitive by nature. Adelle speaks English, Persian (Farsi), French and Mandarin Chinese. Follow Adelle Nazarian on X @AdelleNaz.
Public Not Happy After City Water Officials Release Their Own Music Video
