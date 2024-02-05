Our nation is struggling with a huge loneliness epidemic. U.S. Surgeon General Vivek Murthy highlighted this last May.

Instead of fixing it, however, we continue to make the problem worse by covering it up with the seductive, sexy Band-Aid called technology.

The release of the Apple Vision Pro is the newest glittery Band-Aid on the scene.

Released for sale in the United States on Friday, the Apple Vision Pro is popping up everywhere, including in public places that it absolutely shouldn’t.

A spatial computing device that augments reality as well as restricts vision and requires hand and eye interaction for the complete experience, it has been seen on the faces of individuals driving cars, walking across streets, sitting on buses and attending sporting events.

This is despite Apple’s warning against unsafe usage. The users’ guide for the device tells purchasers “don’t run while wearing Apple Vision Pro, use it while operating a moving vehicle, or use it while intoxicated or otherwise impaired.”

People don’t listen, though, especially in an environment that has become so me-centric, remiss of consequence, disillusioned with today and tomorrow, and entirely disconnected.

Unable to create a worthwhile real world of their own, they now live within their technology and virtual worlds that temporarily alleviate their pain.

“Society is one step closer to dystopia,” the End Wokeness account posted on X as it shared a video of people using the Vision Pro while crossing a busy city street and driving a vehicle.

Another user shared a video showing a person behind the wheel of a Tesla Cybertruck in self-driving mode while wearing the headset.

“Isn’t it scary?” the post said.

What’s really scary is expecting anything less. The writing on the wall couldn’t be more bold, and it’s backed by history.

Just look at the evolution of the cellphone in relation to the impact of society. Screens are destroying connection, and not just from each other but from our individual selves as well as God.

In those latter two is where the solution lies to fixing the problem we keep trying to fix with technology. We need quiet to reconnect to ourselves and open the inner door to hearing God.

Technology is fine, but only in its place. If you don’t stop the noise and connect with God, you will lose yourself to it.

That’s what is happening today. The noise has only gotten louder. People aren’t breaking from it, so they are suffering for the profit of others. And both will simply grow as these Vision Pro headsets become a common sight in public. That’s not good.

No doubt, many in society will respond that people are only having fun with their new toys. But constantly needing to add something extra to a real experience to make it worth doing, like one person who attended a Boston Celtics game, is a litmus test for chronic discontent. (It’s also exceedingly rude to the other fans watching the game.)

Choosing to forgo the beauty of the natural world around you, only to replace it with a state of altered reality, points to how connected technology has many of us in the habit of remaining disconnected from everything and everyone that would be our salvation.

Big Tech is stealing our lives out from under us, like the serpent who enticed Eve to pluck the apple from the tree of knowledge.

The apple has been bitten numerous times since then. Just look at Apple’s company logo as it sells consumers its latest fruit at $3,500 each, offering expanded awareness — and yet never truly satiating.

The deception continues.

