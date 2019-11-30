SECTIONS
News
Print

DC Comics Latest To Kowtow to China, Removes Batman Poster After Complaints

By Jack Davis
Published November 30, 2019 at 1:21pm
Print

Holy Economic Clout, Batman! Look what China just did!

DC Comics appears to have pulled from social media an image advertising its new Batman comic book following howls of outrage from China.

It’s just the latest action by a U.S.-based company that illustrates the power of the Asian country’s economic clout to force the rest of the world to march to China’s tune.

The furor comes as the power of pictures China does not like has been shown by pro-democracy protesters in Hong Kong, who have rallied against the government by using an image of President Donald Trump’s face superimposed on the body of iconic movie hero Rocky Balboa.

The image that DC Comics pulled showed the black-clad figure of Batwoman throwing a flaming Molotov cocktail. In the background, pink lettering reads, “The future is young.”

TRENDING: Fake News Media Said Trump's Golfing When He's Actually in Afghanistan

The image was designed to promote “Dark Knight Returns: The Golden Child,” by Frank Miller and Rafael Grampa.

But the Chinese government-run Global Times said the image was provoking concerns in China that DC Comics was taking the side of pro-democracy protests in Hong Kong.

Are you concerned by the influence China has on American companies?

“Is Hong Kong really becoming Gotham City? But Hong Kong rioters are not Batman. Instead, they are the criminals of Gotham City,” one user on the popular Chinese social media platform Weibo reportedly wrote.

“This poster is really ambiguous. My friends, who don’t watch DC Comics, said their first impression after seeing the poster was to support [the Hong Kong protesters],” another Weibo user reportedly posted.

Others reportedly said they would “refuse to buy or support anything of DC from now on.”

“The black clothes represent Hong Kong, the mask represents Hong Kong, the Molotov cocktail represents Hong Kong, what else here doesn’t represent Hong Kong???” wrote one angry Weibo commenter, according to Variety, which quoted another Weibo user as saying, “No matter what the reason, to put an image like this up at a sensitive time like this means you have a death wish.”

RELATED: GOP Lawmaker Rips Leftist Students Who Defied Police To Shut Down Conservative Event

The reaction was swift. DC Comics pulled the image from its Instagram page, starting a new avalanche of criticism that DC Comics was kowtowing to China, The Guardian reported.

The comic book is due out Dec. 11.

DC Comics is a subsidiary of Warner Brothers, which has tapped the Chinese market for big bucks, having made $292 million off the film “Aquaman” in China, according to Variety.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





Print
Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues







DC Comics Latest To Kowtow to China, Removes Batman Poster After Complaints
British PM Boris Johnson Says Releasing London Bridge Terror Suspect Early Was a Big 'Mistake'
Ilhan Omar's GOP Challenger Banned After Tweets Mention 'Treason,' Possible Hanging
Report: NASCAR May Include Street Racing on the Slate by 2021
Media Mocked Trump for 'Rocky' Pic, Now It's a Symbol of Freedom in Hong Kong
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×