We expect stupidity from President Joe Biden, and that’s precisely what we get.

Mumbling and slurring his words, our weary-looking president delivered a speech on Wednesday to outline his administration’s approach to addressing the skyrocketing violent crime in cities across the U.S.

Referring to the rising crime rate as an “epidemic of gun violence,” he said his administration has looked at its “root causes.”

“Crime historically rises during the summer,” Biden said. “And as we emerge from this pandemic, with the country opening back up again, the traditional summer spike may be more pronounced than it usually would be.”

Allow me to fix that for you, Mr. President. Crime rises when leaders in Democrat-run cities throughout the U.S. call for defunding police and admonish officers to stand down as rioters topple statues, destroy property and loot businesses.

It also rises when constant disparagement from the left causes officers to retire en masse, and many others to simply quit. Those who may have gone into a career in law enforcement reconsider. Officers are forced to hamstring themselves for fear of becoming the next poster boy for “police brutality.”

But I digress.

The president directed his anger at the “merchants of death,” those gun dealers who knowingly sell to people who are barred from owning firearms. He said the government has determined that 90 percent of guns found at crime scenes were sold by 5 percent of gun dealers.

“Today the [Justice Department] is announcing … a major crackdown to stem the flow of guns used to commit violent crimes,” Biden said.

“It’s zero tolerance for gun dealers who willfully violate key existing laws and regulations. And I repeat, zero tolerance. If you willfully sell a gun to someone who is prohibited from possessing it, if you willfully fail to run a background check, if you willfully falsify a record, if you willfully fail to cooperate with inspections, my message to you is this: We’ll find you.”

Biden also claimed that the guns used to commit crimes in cities with tough gun control laws are often brought in from other places where gun laws are less strict. So, according to a White House fact sheet, the Biden administration will be “addressing the flow of firearms used to commit crimes.”

In an interview with the Daily Caller, Washington, D.C., police union chairman Gregg Pemberton said, “The Executive Orders unveiled today appear to address these problems from the perspective of gun sales. This might be the most incompetent approach yet.”

“Trying to solve these problems by clamping down on gun sales is undeniably misguided, and is nothing more than a distraction from the obvious need to walk back these dangerous anti-police policies.”

Pemberton told the Daily Caller that in the 63 cities where leaders have taken some form of action against their police departments, “police officers are leaving these agencies in record numbers and those that remain, are being told to stop doing the professional and responsible police work that prevents criminal activity from proliferating.”

“The blatantly obvious reason for these spikes in crime is the attacks on police officers who would normally be in these communities preventing violence. … These new efforts to destroy policing make the ‘Ferguson Effect’ look like child’s play. These exponential crime waves should now be dubbed the ‘Defund Effect.’”

Of course, Democrats are ignoring the blatantly obvious reason for the spike in crime, and instead choosing to use it as an opportunity to push yet another round of gun control legislation. As always, their agenda takes priority over Americans’ best interests.

Biden also spoke of limits on the Second Amendment.

“The Second Amendment from the day it was passed limited the type of people who could own a gun and what type of weapon you could own. You couldn’t buy a cannon,” Biden said.

“Those who say the blood of patriots, you know, and all the stuff about how we’re gonna have to move against the government. Well, the tree of liberty is not watered with the blood of patriots. What’s happened is that there never been, if you wanted, or think you need to have weapons to take on the government, you need F-15s and maybe some nuclear weapons.”

The Babylon Bee, a satirical media outlet, lampooned this remark with an amusing article entitled, “Huge Spike In Americans Buying F-15s After Biden Suggests You’ll Need Them To Overthrow Government.”

At any rate, Mr. President, the tree of liberty has been watered with the blood of patriots since the day America declared its independence.

Just maybe, given your present cognitive condition, ad libbing is not such a great idea.

