SECTIONS
News
Print

After More Than a Decade on the Run, Man Accused of Killing Finally Caught

By Kayla Kunkel
Published November 30, 2019 at 12:07am
Print

A fugitive from Arizona has been captured in Mexico after evading authorities for over a decade.

The Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office issued a warrant for Christopher Flores’s arrest in 2008, two years after he allegedly struck and killed a bicyclist named Jason Wedo while driving.

Flores was reportedly going over 50 mph when he “failed to yield to a curve in the road” and hit Wedo from behind, according to KTVK.

Wedo instantly died from his injuries.

It was later determined that the suspect was under the influence of both alcohol and marijuana.

TRENDING: Fake News Media Said Trump's Golfing When He's Actually in Afghanistan

Flores was originally arrested in 2006 following the fatal incident, but was released awaiting toxicology results, according to KSAZ.

When the MCSO filed charges against Flores in 2008, however, they were unable to find him.

Christopher Flores was arrested earlier this month after avoiding authorities for over a decade. (U.S. Marshals Service)

For the past 11 years, both the sheriff’s department and the U.S. Marshals Service in Arizona have been searching for him.

Do you think Flores should face harsher charges after evading authorities for so long?

U.S. Marshals finally tracked him down in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico, through a bank account funded by Flores’ father, according to KTVK.

Flores, now 31 years old, has been extradited back to Arizona and booked into jail.

He is facing a charge of manslaughter and a charge of marijuana possession, according to the Arizona Republic.

“Mr. Flores has been on the run for over a decade,” Maricopa County Sheriff Paul Penzone said.

“Through hard work, excellent investigative strategies and a combined effort between state, local and federal authorities, Mr. Flores has been captured and will face the consequences of his actions in 2008.

RELATED: Ford Exec Playfully Challenges Tesla Cybertruck to 'Apples to Apples' Pickup Tug-of-War

“The MCSO looks forward to working diligently with other law enforcement partners in ending this case and bringing a sense of closure to the Wedo family.”

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





Print
Kayla Kunkel
Staff Writer
Kayla has been a staff writer for The Western Journal since 2018. She enjoys writing stories about faith and entertainment.
Kayla Kunkel began writing for The Western Journal in 2018. She enjoys writing uplifting stories about faith and entertainment. Kayla is currently finishing her bachelor's degree online with Grand Canyon University, an endeavor that originally began in 2010 at the University of Memphis.
Birthplace
Tennessee
Honors/Awards
Lifetime Member of the Girl Scouts
Education
Grand Canyon University
Location
Arizona
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Lifestyle & Human Interest







Kim Kardashian Responds to Kanye's Concerns About How She Dresses, Says She's Had an 'Awakening'
After More Than a Decade on the Run, Man Accused of Killing Finally Caught
Single Dad Panics After Daughter's Hamster Escapes, Sends Her String of Hilarious Text Messages: 'God Is Good I Will Trust Him'
NFL Linebacker Bobby Wagner Buys Groceries for Lines of Customers at Grocery Store
Teen Spends Seven Days on Top of a Semi Truck To Raise Money for a Faith-Based Nonprofit
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×