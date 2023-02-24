Parler Share
Decision Made on What to Do with Idaho College Murder House: 'A Healing Step'

 By Richard Moorhead  February 24, 2023 at 1:51pm
The Moscow, Idaho, house in which four University of Idaho students were murdered will be no more.

The owner of the home has given the property to the university, and it will be demolished, according to KTVB-TV.

The structure is being destroyed to avoid sensationalizing the criminal case involving the killing of four students.

“This is a healing step and removes the physical structure where the crime that shook our community was committed,” university president Scott Green told students and faculty in a Friday email regarding the development.

“Demolition also removes efforts to further sensationalize the crime scene.”

Green indicated that a university body had begun planning the construction of a healing garden and memorial to the deceased, to be located on the Moscow college campus.

Ethan Chapin, Kaylee Goncalves, Xana Kernodle, and Madison Mogen were killed in the quadruple homicide.

All of the victims were University of Idaho students.

The victims were killed in a heinous November stabbing spree, with an individual entering the off-campus student housing and attacking the sleeping residents inside their bedrooms.

Suspect Bryan Kohberger is facing four charges of first-degree murder in connection to the killings, as well as felony burglary.

Kohberger, a criminology Ph.D. student at the nearby Washington State University, was arrested at his parents’ house in Pennsylvania after a homicide investigation that had been ongoing for months.

The nature of the investigation and the brutality of the crime have made the killings a national news story, with many observers surprised authorities took so long to apprehend a suspect.

The property in question had been sealed off as a crime scene by law enforcement until Feb. 1, according to KXLY-TV.

Kohberger has indicated that he’s “eager to be exonerated” of the murder allegations he’s facing in court.

The 28-year old suspect’s attorneys have delayed a probable cause hearing to challenge the affidavit affecting his arrest, and Kohberger hasn’t entered a formal plea yet.

