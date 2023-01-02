Idaho Murder Suspect Receiving Jailhouse Accommodation in One Important Way

The suspect jailed in connection to an Idaho quadruple homicide is receiving a special accommodation behind bars.

Bryan Kohberger is receiving jail rations that accommodate his vegan diet.

In a Twitter post on Sunday, citing Kohberger’s public defender Jason LaBar, Law & Crime Network correspondent Angenette Levy reported that the “strict vegan” was receiving food that suited his dietary preferences.

Also, BK is a strict vegan and accommodations are being made for his diet at the jail in Monroe County @LawCrimeNetwork — Angenette Levy (@Angenette5) January 2, 2023

On Friday, the New York Post, reported that a source the newspaper described as a former aunt of Kohberger said the 28-year old man was meticulous about his vegan diet to the point of obsession.

“It was above and beyond being vegan,” the woman said, calling the trait “very, very weird,” to the point of being an obsessive-compulsive disorder.

“His aunt and uncle had to buy new pots and pans because he would not eat from anything that had ever had meat cooked in them.”

“He seemed very OCD.”

Kohberger is facing four first-degree murder charges stemming from a November home invasion in Moscow, Idaho, in which four University of Idaho students were brutally stabbed to death.

The four students were found dead in their beds after an attack that occurred on the early morning of Nov. 13.

The accused is currently detained in Pennsylvania’s Monroe County with an extradition hearing scheduled for Tuesday, according to the New York Post.

Authorities say they’ve collected DNA matching Kohberger’s genetic profile at the scene of the crime.

Kohberger appeared in a suicide prevention smock in his jail booking photo.

According to Fox, the vest is made of material that resists folding or tearing that could make it usable as a weapon or a means of hanging oneself.

According to Levy, LaBar indicated the use of the garment was only standard procedure, rejecting the premise that his client was suicidal.

LaBar said he has no concerns about BK’s mental health and is not concerned about taking his own life. Some have said things about him wearing the suicide vest but that’s standard procedure in case like this one @LawCrimeNetwork — Angenette Levy (@Angenette5) January 2, 2023

The criminology Ph.D student is maintaining his innocence.

Labar has told reporters Kohlberg is “eager to be exonerated” over the course of court proceedings, according to CNN.

