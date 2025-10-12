Deep Dive: Is the Census Bureau 'Defrauding American Voters' with Its New Methodology?

Was the 2020 census fraudulent? Indiana Republican Sen. Jim Banks charges that it was, and he is not alone.

On Monday, Banks posted a letter he wrote to Department of Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick, telling him, “I urge you to investigate and correct errors from the 2020 Census that handed disproportionate political power to Democrats and illegal aliens. The Census Bureau adopted a new and opaque methodology called differential privacy that, by design, scrambles the populations of states and voting districts.”

He captioned his post, “The 2020 Census was a fraud,” adding, “Americans deserve a fair count and I’m fighting to fix it.”

Read the Rest — Subscribe Now You've reached the end of the free preview.

Join thousands who rely on us for trusted news.

Unlock Full Access

Already a subscriber? Sign in

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.