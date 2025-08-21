Share
Premium
Deep Dive
San Quentin State Prison's lethal injection facility is shown in a file photo from March 13, 2019, shortly before it was dismantled after California Gov. Gavin Newsom announced a moratorium on the state''s death penalty.
Commentary
San Quentin State Prison's lethal injection facility is shown in a file photo from March 13, 2019, shortly before it was dismantled after California Gov. Gavin Newsom announced a moratorium on the state''s death penalty. (California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation / Getty Images)

Deep Dive: The Death Penalty Is the Only Way: If We Want to Stop Traitors, It Has to Come Back

 By C. Douglas Golden  August 21, 2025 at 4:30am
Share

Taylor Adam Lee is the prime example of why we need to start charging traitors as traitors — and meting out the death penalty to them if they’re convicted.

On Aug. 6, the Department of Justice announced that Lee — a 22-year-old specialist with the U.S. Army at Ft. Bliss, Texas — had been arrested on charges of attempted transmission of national defense information to a foreign adversary and attempted export of controlled technical data without a license.

That foreign adversary? Russia.

Read the Rest — Subscribe Now

You've reached the end of the free preview.
Join thousands who rely on us for trusted news.

Already a subscriber?

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , , ,
Share
C. Douglas Golden
Contributor, Commentary
C. Douglas Golden is a writer who splits his time between the United States and Southeast Asia. Specializing in political commentary and world affairs, he's written for Conservative Tribune and The Western Journal since 2014.
C. Douglas Golden is a writer who splits his time between the United States and Southeast Asia. Specializing in political commentary and world affairs, he's written for Conservative Tribune and The Western Journal since 2014. Aside from politics, he enjoys spending time with his wife, literature (especially British comic novels and modern Japanese lit), indie rock, coffee, Formula One and football (of both American and world varieties).
Birthplace
Morristown, New Jersey
Education
Catholic University of America
Languages Spoken
English, Spanish
Topics of Expertise
American Politics, World Politics, Culture




Deep Dive: The Death Penalty Is the Only Way: If We Want to Stop Traitors, It Has to Come Back
We Know About Man ICE Tackled and Who Reporters Defended Instantly - Was Arrested for Child Sex Crimes, 3x Illegal
As America Heals from Wokeness, Columbus Statue Removed by the Left Could Soon Return
Yet Another Would-Be Trump Assassin Nailed as Media, Dem's Campaign to Radicalize Americans Continues
'Brilliant, Brilliant': Obama's Russia Ambassador Heaps Praise on Trump for Clever Handling of WH Peace Conference
See more...

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.

Conversation