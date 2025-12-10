Deep Dive: No, the Jews Do Not Teach Jesus Is Being Boiled in Filth as a Punishment

It’s one of the most pernicious anti-Semitic canards to have emerged on social media, and it’s making the rounds almost uncritically: the idea that the Jewish people believe Jesus Christ is being boiled in excrement in Hell as we speak.

Where does it come from? Some on social media have been echoing the allegation, claiming it’s actually Jewish law. Here’s one post from Dr. Simon Goddek, who bills himself as “the most canceled scientist” on X:

“Christians: Jesus is the Messiah. Muslims: Jesus is the Messiah. Jews: Jesus is boiling in human excrement in hell. Which worldview is clearly not aligned with the other two?” he wrote in a Nov. 30 post.