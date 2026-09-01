Share
News
Former NFL football player Tony Romo reacts after making a putt on the 17th green during Round One of the 2022 American Century Championship at Edgewood Tahoe Golf Course on July 8, 2022, in Stateline, Nevada.
Former NFL football player Tony Romo reacts after making a putt on the 17th green during Round One of the 2022 American Century Championship at Edgewood Tahoe Golf Course on July 8, 2022, in Stateline, Nevada. (Isaiah Vazquez - Clarkson Creative / Getty Images)

Tony Romo Says Alcohol Problem Led to Drunk Driving Arrest – Makes a Big Career Announcement

 By Johnathan Jones  September 1, 2026 at 2:41pm
Share

Former Dallas Cowboys quarterback Tony Romo has pleaded no contest to a civil charge of operating a vehicle while intoxicated in Milwaukee County, Wisconsin.

Romo also admitted he developed an over-reliance on alcohol after years of chronic pain from back surgeries that ended his NFL career, per a statement released on Tuesday.

He was arrested July 23 after refusing a breathalyzer and was quickly suspended from his CBS Sports job.

The plea means Romo’s driving privileges have been revoked for six months, and he must install an ignition interlock device on his vehicles for at least one year, WMTV reported.

On Tuesday, Romo publicly addressed the incident and accepted responsibility for getting behind the wheel after consuming alcohol.

Do you know someone who has struggled with drug or alcohol dependence since COVID?

“This is one of those moments when I am leaning on everything football taught me,” Romo said. “This morning, I faced a recent personal failure by pleading no contest to a civil offense for OWI in Wisconsin. I own this completely.”

Romo said his football career left him dealing with serious physical pain after multiple surgeries, but that it was no excuse.

“Multiple back surgeries ended my career earlier than I expected and left me with constant, debilitating pain,” he said.

Related:
3-Time Pro-Bowl Running Back Josh Jacobs Is Facing Criminal Charges

The recovery first led to dependence on pain medication, according to Romo. His attempt to get off those medications eventually turned into what he described as a dependence on alcohol.

“That pain led to a dependence on pain medication, and my efforts to get off those medications led to an over-reliance on alcohol,” Romo said. “None of this is an excuse. These are my failures, and I take responsibility for them.”

Romo also pointed to a lesson he has taught his three young sons about the arrest.

“When you fall short, you stand up and take full responsibility,” he said.

He said the past month forced him to confront what happened personally and publicly.

“It has required me to confront and own my mistakes fully — to the Lord, to myself, to my family, and now to the public,” Romo said.

Romo said he is now working with doctors to address his health and make changes. He also thanked his family, friends, and members of the NFL community for supporting him.

He concluded the statement with a big announcement — that he intends to make his way back into the broadcast booth.

“As I turn my attention to my health, my family, and, in time, my return to CBS, I kindly ask for privacy during this period,” he said.

The former quarterback ended his statement with a simple message: “God bless.”

Choose The Western Journal as your preferred source on Google and never miss reporting that defends truth, protects freedom, and advances Western civilization

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Johnathan Jones
Staff Writer
Johnathan Jones is a journalist, novelist, and media analyst with experience as a reporter, editor, and producer across radio, television, and digital platforms. Follow him on X: @misterjkjones




Tony Romo Says Alcohol Problem Led to Drunk Driving Arrest – Makes a Big Career Announcement
A Mother in 1954 Drowned Her 3 Children – When the System Took It Easy On her, She Did It Again
Breaking: Lindsay Clancy Jury Unable to Reach Unanimous Decision, Judge Orders Deliberations to Continue
The Fight Against Globalism Is Local: Why Americans Are Fighting Flock Cameras and Data Centers
WJ Straw Poll: Thomas Massie Leads Again This Week, But Rubio Is Not Far Behind
See more...
Share
Tags:
, , , ,

Conversation