Former Dallas Cowboys quarterback Tony Romo has pleaded no contest to a civil charge of operating a vehicle while intoxicated in Milwaukee County, Wisconsin.

Romo also admitted he developed an over-reliance on alcohol after years of chronic pain from back surgeries that ended his NFL career, per a statement released on Tuesday.

He was arrested July 23 after refusing a breathalyzer and was quickly suspended from his CBS Sports job.

NEW: Bodycam footage of Tony Romo’s arrest released, tells police officer that he was on his way to see Grandma and Grandpa. “Because I’m coming from a golf course, you think I’m drunk?” he asked the female police officer. Romo was also heard telling officers that he was having… pic.twitter.com/Por3T2kahA — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) July 29, 2026

The plea means Romo’s driving privileges have been revoked for six months, and he must install an ignition interlock device on his vehicles for at least one year, WMTV reported.

On Tuesday, Romo publicly addressed the incident and accepted responsibility for getting behind the wheel after consuming alcohol.

Do you know someone who has struggled with drug or alcohol dependence since COVID? Yes No

Your vote matters! To ensure your vote is counted, a verification link has been sent to . Please check your inbox and click the link in the email to verify your email address and complete your vote. Important: Your vote will not be counted until you click the verification link in the email. Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 60% (3 Votes) No: 40% (2 Votes)

“This is one of those moments when I am leaning on everything football taught me,” Romo said. “This morning, I faced a recent personal failure by pleading no contest to a civil offense for OWI in Wisconsin. I own this completely.”

Romo said his football career left him dealing with serious physical pain after multiple surgeries, but that it was no excuse.

A statement from Tony Romo pic.twitter.com/CBIEaUaHOS — trey wingo (@wingoz) September 1, 2026

“Multiple back surgeries ended my career earlier than I expected and left me with constant, debilitating pain,” he said.

The recovery first led to dependence on pain medication, according to Romo. His attempt to get off those medications eventually turned into what he described as a dependence on alcohol.

“That pain led to a dependence on pain medication, and my efforts to get off those medications led to an over-reliance on alcohol,” Romo said. “None of this is an excuse. These are my failures, and I take responsibility for them.”

Romo also pointed to a lesson he has taught his three young sons about the arrest.

“When you fall short, you stand up and take full responsibility,” he said.

He said the past month forced him to confront what happened personally and publicly.

“It has required me to confront and own my mistakes fully — to the Lord, to myself, to my family, and now to the public,” Romo said.

Romo said he is now working with doctors to address his health and make changes. He also thanked his family, friends, and members of the NFL community for supporting him.

He concluded the statement with a big announcement — that he intends to make his way back into the broadcast booth.

“As I turn my attention to my health, my family, and, in time, my return to CBS, I kindly ask for privacy during this period,” he said.

The former quarterback ended his statement with a simple message: “God bless.”

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.