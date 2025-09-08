Share
Deep Dive
Pope Leo XIV holds the Canonisation Ceremony of Carlo Acutis and Pier Giorgio Frassati in St. Peter's Square at The Vatican on Sunday.
Pope Leo XIV holds the Canonisation Ceremony of Carlo Acutis and Pier Giorgio Frassati in St. Peter's Square at The Vatican on Sunday. (Franco Origlia / Getty Images)

Deep Dive: How Pope Leo XIV Just Fell for One of the Enemy's Most Subtle Tricks on LGBT Sin

 By V. Saxena  September 8, 2025 at 8:36am
Pope Leo XVI has, much like his predecessor, fallen prey for one of the most insidious lies told by the gay community, which is that it’s Christian to accept and embrace both the sinner and the sin.

This sad truth about the new pope was made clear by his meeting on Sept. 1 with Fr. James Martin, a radically “woke,” LGBT-friendly zealot who essentially wants to wants to trans the church.

Martin has a history of accusing traditional Catholics of spreading “hate speech,” advocating for more there to be even more gay priests, and even promoting gay and trans-whatever “pride” paraphernalia at church:

V. Saxena
V. Saxena is a seasoned conservative news writer and commentator with a decade of experience in the industry. When not at work, he can be found working out or tending to his popular bird feeder.




