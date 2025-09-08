Deep Dive: How Pope Leo XIV Just Fell for One of the Enemy's Most Subtle Tricks on LGBT Sin

Pope Leo XVI has, much like his predecessor, fallen prey for one of the most insidious lies told by the gay community, which is that it’s Christian to accept and embrace both the sinner and the sin.

This sad truth about the new pope was made clear by his meeting on Sept. 1 with Fr. James Martin, a radically “woke,” LGBT-friendly zealot who essentially wants to wants to trans the church.

Dear friends: I was honored and grateful to meet with the Holy Father @Pontifex this morning in an audience in the Apostolic Palace, and moved to hear the same message I heard from Pope Francis on LGBTQ Catholics, which is one of openness and welcome. I found Pope Leo to be… pic.twitter.com/T83ezC0f9h — James Martin, SJ (@JamesMartinSJ) September 1, 2025

Martin has a history of accusing traditional Catholics of spreading “hate speech,” advocating for more there to be even more gay priests, and even promoting gay and trans-whatever “pride” paraphernalia at church:

As I see it, wearing a Pride shirt is not against any church teaching. Pride shirts and rainbow images are one way for members of a persecuted group to see themselves as beloved children of God. As for the argument that pride equals vanity and is thus sinful… https://t.co/p1gPDyzwYq — James Martin, SJ (@JamesMartinSJ) November 22, 2021

