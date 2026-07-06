LEGO, a Company for Kids, Ends 'Pride' Month by Using Toys to Recreate LGBT Fantasy on Instagram

LEGO, a brand that manufactures toys for children, is facing backlash for producing what critics are calling LGBT propaganda right at the tail end of so-called “pride month.”

Using its Instagram account, last week LEGO published a short cartoon promoting “pride” and gay marriage. The cartoon was posted both to LEGO’s main Instagram account and its Instagram stories.

The cartoon featured three separate LEGO characters talking about their gay experiences, with the first character talking specifically about his first time ever attending a so-called “pride” parade.

“One of the most amazing moments for me in my journey of self-discovery was the first time that I attended a ‘pride’ parade after moving to a new country,” the male character said in the LEGO cartoon below.

LEGO goes all out for lgbtq pride This is a toy brand for children!! They just posted this video promoting gay marriage and marching in Pride parades. THIS is what they’re pushing on kids. Absolutely disgusting! @LEGO_Group Parents, BEWARE! pic.twitter.com/TzqIN7V7eM — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) July 1, 2026

“It was a beautiful sunny day, I was surrounded by people who made me feel really comfortable to be myself. I was overwhelmed with pride for what it meant to be in the LGBTQIA community,” the gay LEGO man added.

The second scenario depicted by the “pride month” cartoon showed a LEGO woman talking about her experience of falling in love with another woman.

“Somehow this best friendship grew into this romantic kind of love right before my very eyes,” she said. “I realized I found my person and she happens to have shown up in the form of a woman.”

The last character, another LEGO man, spoke about proposing to his boyfriend.

“Last year, I asked my boyfriend to marry me while we were in Kew Gardens in London,” he said. “We ended up in the Japanese landscape garden and I asked him to pose for a photo. But when he turned around, I proposed.”

The last time LEGO pulled a controversial stunt like this was in 2021, when the brand released an “Everyone Is Awesome” batch of LEGO toys in promotion of LGBT acceptance:

We’re super excited to reveal our new set – LEGO Everyone is Awesome! Because we celebrate every LEGO builder ❤️🌈 #LEGO #EveryoneIsAwesome pic.twitter.com/J7KSz3zWik — LEGO (@LEGO_Group) May 20, 2021

Surprisingly, even this wasn’t good enough for the LGBT activists, who have a history of being quite authoritarian and demanding.

“Is this just a set, or are you going to do more with it?” one homosexual man asked at the time. “Money for charity? Support LGBTQI+ organizations?”

More recently, activists in Iran created AI-generated LEGO-style videos containing pro-Iranian propaganda.

Despite the videos spreading across the globe, LEGO never sought to distance itself or rebuke the propaganda videos.

This has got to be the weirdest timeline to live in…. Iran is dropping propaganda AI Lego videos of Trump pic.twitter.com/ybSeDIrPKj — 🪶Native Patriot 🇺🇸 (@LaNativePatriot) April 9, 2026

As of July 5, criticism continued to pour in targeting LEGO’s latest stunt.

“LEGO is now openly pushing Pride parades, gay marriage, and rainbow ideology straight at children,” one critic wrote on social media. “This isn’t ‘inclusion.’ It’s sexualizing childhood and grooming the next generation with adult themes.”

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