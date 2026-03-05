Deep Dive: The Story of Jesus' Divine Conception Does Not Support Abortion, No Matter What Dem Senate Candidates Claim

Now that state Rep. James Talarico is the Democratic nominee for Senate in Texas, you’re about to hear a lot of dubious woke Christian theology.

Talarico, who won Tuesday’s primary against U.S. Rep. Jasmine Crockett, has made much about the fact that he was a Presbyterian seminarian, the same way that Joe Biden’s handlers always made sure to emphasize that he was a “devout Catholic.”

Unlike just saying a few rosaries, however, the fact that Talarico was a seminarian means that he speaks on religious topics both at the altar and on the campaign trail. And unsurprisingly, he gets a lot wrong.

Read the Rest — Subscribe Now You've reached the end of the free preview.

Join thousands who rely on us for trusted news.

Unlock Full Access

Already a subscriber? Sign in

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.