Deep Dive
The Annunciation is depicted in a fresco by Joseph Erns Tunner at Chiesa della Trinita dei Monti in Rome. (sedmak - iStock / Getty Images)

Deep Dive: The Story of Jesus' Divine Conception Does Not Support Abortion, No Matter What Dem Senate Candidates Claim

 By C. Douglas Golden  March 5, 2026 at 10:51am
Now that state Rep. James Talarico is the Democratic nominee for Senate in Texas, you’re about to hear a lot of dubious woke Christian theology.

Talarico, who won Tuesday’s primary against U.S. Rep. Jasmine Crockett, has made much about the fact that he was a Presbyterian seminarian, the same way that Joe Biden’s handlers always made sure to emphasize that he was a “devout Catholic.”

Unlike just saying a few rosaries, however, the fact that Talarico was a seminarian means that he speaks on religious topics both at the altar and on the campaign trail. And unsurprisingly, he gets a lot wrong.

C. Douglas Golden
Contributor, Commentary
C. Douglas Golden is a writer who splits his time between the United States and Southeast Asia. Specializing in political commentary and world affairs, he's written for Conservative Tribune and The Western Journal since 2014.
Birthplace
Morristown, New Jersey
Education
Catholic University of America
Languages Spoken
English, Spanish
Topics of Expertise
American Politics, World Politics, Culture




Conversation