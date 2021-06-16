News
News

Defective COVID Vaccines Given to Nearly 900 People in NYC

Erin Coates June 16, 2021 at 2:42pm

Nearly 900 people in New York City were given expired doses of the COVID-19 vaccine, according to city health officials.

The New York City Health Department said 899 individuals were given an expired dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine between June 5 and June 10 at the former NFL Experience building in Times Square, the New York Post reported.

ATC Healthcare CEO David Savitsky sent out an emergency notice to the 899 patients who were erroneously injected to inform them of the situation.

“We are contacting you concerning the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine you received at Times Square – NFL Experience vaccination site on June 5 to June 10, 2021,” Savitsky said in an email to patients, according to the Post.

“It was recognized after the vaccine was administered, that it had been in the freezer beyond the approved time frame prior to it being administered.”

Trending:
Watch: Biden's Brain Breaks, He Misquotes Declaration of Independence Then Forgets the Rest

ATC Vaccination Services informed patients that they would need to get another shot because the firm “cannot guarantee the effectiveness” of the dose they received.

Savitsky said the “repeated dose” should be given “in the opposite arm” that received the expired dose.

“We have communicated with Pfizer, which recommended that the patients receive another dose as soon as possible,” a representative of the New York City Health Department said in a statement to Midtown-Hell’s Kitchen Patch.com.

“While there is no safety risk for the patients, the re-administration is being carried out to ensure that the individuals are fully protected.”

A dad of two teen daughters who were given the expired shots expressed his frustration after he received a phone call about the situation.

“The guy who called wasn’t even a doctor,” he told the New York Post on condition of anonymity.

“It’s a 6 day period of time!!!! Nobody noticed?!?!?”

Savitsky said patients can be revaccinated at any pharmacy or medical provider that offers the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine.

“This notice can be given to the provider to confirm why you need to receive an extra dose of vaccine,” Savitsky said.

Related:
Canadian Pastor Arrested Again for Allegedly Violating Health Orders to Host Services

“We apologize for any inconvenience or concern this may cause you.”

Appointments to receive the vaccine at the Time Square vaccination site are still being accepted on the city Health Department website.

Following the mix-up, ATC Vaccination Services has been replaced by a new provider at the site, according to Mayor Bill de Blasio’s office.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



loading

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , ,
Erin Coates
Contributor, News
Erin Coates was an editor for The Western Journal for over two years before becoming a news writer. A University of Oregon graduate, Erin has conducted research in data journalism and contributed to various publications as a writer and editor.
Erin Coates was an editor for The Western Journal for over two years before becoming a news writer. She grew up in San Diego, California, proceeding to attend the University of Oregon and graduate with honors holding a degree in journalism. During her time in Oregon, Erin was an associate editor for Ethos Magazine and a freelance writer for Eugene Magazine. She has conducted research in data journalism, which has been published in the book “Data Journalism: Past, Present and Future.” Erin is an avid runner with a heart for encouraging young girls and has served as a coach for the organization Girls on the Run. As a writer and editor, Erin strives to promote social dialogue and tell the story of those around her.
Birthplace
Tucson, Arizona
Nationality
American
Honors/Awards
Graduated with Honors
Education
Bachelor of Arts in Journalism, University of Oregon
Books Written
Contributor for Data Journalism: Past, Present and Future
Location
Prescott, Arizona
Languages Spoken
English, French
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Health, Entertainment, Faith




loading
Defective COVID Vaccines Given to Nearly 900 People in NYC
Putin Speaks Out After Meeting with Biden: 'Glimpse of Hope'
Russia Jabs US by Conducting Largest Pacific Military Exercise Since the Cold War Just Before Biden-Putin Summit
White House Forced to Issue Clarification on Gesture Biden Made in Opening Seconds of Putin Meeting
Wisconsin Supreme Court Just Delivered a Major Win for Schoolchildren
See more...

Conversation