Nearly 900 people in New York City were given expired doses of the COVID-19 vaccine, according to city health officials.

The New York City Health Department said 899 individuals were given an expired dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine between June 5 and June 10 at the former NFL Experience building in Times Square, the New York Post reported.

ATC Healthcare CEO David Savitsky sent out an emergency notice to the 899 patients who were erroneously injected to inform them of the situation.

“We are contacting you concerning the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine you received at Times Square – NFL Experience vaccination site on June 5 to June 10, 2021,” Savitsky said in an email to patients, according to the Post.

“It was recognized after the vaccine was administered, that it had been in the freezer beyond the approved time frame prior to it being administered.”

ATC Vaccination Services informed patients that they would need to get another shot because the firm “cannot guarantee the effectiveness” of the dose they received.

Savitsky said the “repeated dose” should be given “in the opposite arm” that received the expired dose.

“We have communicated with Pfizer, which recommended that the patients receive another dose as soon as possible,” a representative of the New York City Health Department said in a statement to Midtown-Hell’s Kitchen Patch.com.

“While there is no safety risk for the patients, the re-administration is being carried out to ensure that the individuals are fully protected.”

A dad of two teen daughters who were given the expired shots expressed his frustration after he received a phone call about the situation.

“The guy who called wasn’t even a doctor,” he told the New York Post on condition of anonymity.

“It’s a 6 day period of time!!!! Nobody noticed?!?!?”

Savitsky said patients can be revaccinated at any pharmacy or medical provider that offers the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine.

“This notice can be given to the provider to confirm why you need to receive an extra dose of vaccine,” Savitsky said.

“We apologize for any inconvenience or concern this may cause you.”

Appointments to receive the vaccine at the Time Square vaccination site are still being accepted on the city Health Department website.

Following the mix-up, ATC Vaccination Services has been replaced by a new provider at the site, according to Mayor Bill de Blasio’s office.

