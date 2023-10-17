The Democrats’ many wealthy supporters deserve credit when they finally recognize their foolishness.

Chamath Palihapitiya, a billionaire venture capitalist who voted Democrat in the last two presidential elections, has admitted his error and praised the work done by the administration of former President Donald Trump.

“What those guys did was pretty incredible in hindsight,” Palihapitiya said last week.

Those comments came during Friday’s episode of the “All-In Podcast.” Palihapitiya serves as one of four co-hosts for the podcast, discussing economics, tech and other topics.

In the brief clip, he began by confessing that he voted for Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton in 2016 and then for President Joe Biden in 2020.

Nonetheless, the billionaire co-host had glowing words for Trump.

“Every other president found a way to, frankly, make our situation a little bit worse, specifically around wars. He did not do that. And that is a huge accomplishment that I think needs to be acknowledged,” Palihapitiya said.

The co-host then described himself as a “Democrat” now “left homeless” and “definitely in the center but probably leaning increasingly right.”

He expressed “appreciation, despite the messenger, of the message of the Trump administration.”

Palihapitiya cited the Abraham Accords and other Middle East peace initiatives as “just a real example for the world.”

At that point, co-host Jason Calacanis interrupted so as to amplify his comments.

“It’s a miracle, actually, when you look at it, what they did, you know,” he said.

Calacanis described himself as “no fan of Trump” and “homeless” like his co-host.

“But if you want to objectively look at what they did, it was good work. It was great work,” he said.

Palihapitiya then lamented the damage caused by “Trump Derangement Syndrome.”

“It’s now causing us to not see that good work and then embrace and extend it,” he said.

“So much of the work that happened in that administration turns out to have been right,” Palihapitiya added.







Palihapitiya cited the border wall, long-term debt and Middle East peace as examples.

His comments give us reason for encouragement on several fronts.

For one thing, Palihapitiya did not limit his praise to the Trump administration’s work in the Middle East. He also mentioned the border wall and Trump’s record on war in general.

Likewise, he did not give tepid endorsements and then undermine them with broader anti-Trump rhetoric. He used words like “incredible” and decried the Trump Derangement Syndrome that has plagued so many people.

Meanwhile, Calacanis — who did express negativity about the former president during the podcast — described the Trump administration’s Middle East peace initiatives in miraculous terms.

If Palihapitiya represents even a fraction of the Democrat-voting billionaire class, then Biden will face long odds in 2024.

More importantly, his comments in that case would reflect a broader awakening among the very people who hitherto have shown themselves at best ignorant or indifferent to the destruction Democrats have wrought.

