Dem Fury Over Trump's Arlington Photo Should Be Silenced by the Biden Ad That Just Resurfaced

Former President Donald Trump visited Arlington National Cemetery on Monday, as August 26 marked three years since President Joe Biden’s absolutely disastrous withdrawal from Afghanistan that left 13 American servicemen dead.

Unlike Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris, who were nowhere to be found, Trump’s visited the important site in-person — but the media still found a way to court controversy.

Many in the establishment media took turns criticizing Trump’s team for photographing and videoing the occasion at Section 60 — the eastern part of the cemetery — old footage of Biden has resurfaced of him doing the same thing.

On Tuesday, it was reported that Trump staffers and Arlington officials quarreled and even became physical over whether or not Trump’s team could record him at the graves of the fallen at Section 60.

Arlington issued a statement to National Public Radio about the dispute saying, “Federal law prohibits political campaign or election-related activities within Army National Military Cemeteries, to include photographers, content creators or any other persons attending for purposes, or in direct support of a partisan political candidate’s campaign.”

Trump communications director Steve Cheung took to X posting that access had been granted for a photographer to be present.

As news of Monday took over with many leftists angry at what they viewed as a blatant disregard for Arlington’s deceased, a campaign ad for Biden from 2020 has resurfaced showing him under the same circumstances in Section 60.

To all the members of our military and our military families, especially those who have lost their service member, thank you. We owe you. We can never lessen the magnitude of your loss, but this I can promise you: we will never forget. #MemorialDay pic.twitter.com/b5vDrYiPL5 — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) May 25, 2020

For context, the Biden campaign made this post for Memorial Day with Biden himself narrating and Jill Biden also providing remarks.

At the one-minute mark, the ad shows Biden at Arlington Cemetery as he was photographed there on May 31, 2010, while vice president to former President Barack Obama.

This is all to say, the very thing the Trump is being bashed for, the Biden campaign did in 2020.

It is undeniable this is a campaign ad.

The clip ends with a message saying, “Text Joe to 30330” while “PAID FOR BY BIDEN FOR PRESIDENT” runs across the bottom of the screen.

While the establishment media‘s favorite pastime is condemning every breath Trump takes, we should expect Biden’s actions to be newsworthy in any capacity despite the similarities.

To note, the Gold Star families issued an official statement expressing their support for Trump and stating their approval for filming and photography on Monday.

What should be angering to the public, and what should be covered by the media, is Biden’s and Harris’ complete no-show.

They are responsible for the catastrophe that took place three years ago that saw American lives lost and billions of dollars in military hardware left behind for the Taliban.

Whatever feelings there are about Trump and his upcoming election bid, the Gold Star families wanted him there and he showed up.

That’s fare more than the current White House occupants can say.

