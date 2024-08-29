The Situation Within Kamala Harris' 'Frankenstein' Campaign Is Not as Rosy as it May Seem: Report

Reams of media happy talk about the presidential campaign of Vice President Kamala Harris mask growing tensions among her aides, according to a new report.

Tension is nothing new to a Harris-led organization. Her tenure as vice president was marked by high staff turnover amid frustrations concerning the work environment in her office.

In 2019, an Op-Ed from a man whose son worked briefly as an intern for Harris when she was California’s attorney general indicated her office had a woeful employee culture.

The writer said his son was shocked to learn Harris demanded her staff address her as “general” and that he was not allowed to look Harris in the eye.

With that as the background, a new report from Axios says the Harris campaign “has become a diffuse ‘Frankenstein’ team with multiple power centers.”

Kamala Harris and her campaign are devoid of original ideas and desperate to cling onto power. Harris once called Trump’s border wall, “a medieval vanity project.” Now she’s running ads supporting it! This is the most remarkable political psyop in history. pic.twitter.com/ctnfhTwQvH — Wesley Hunt (@WesleyHuntTX) August 27, 2024

The report, based on sources Axios did not name, said that the Harris campaign is a mix of her own staff, people who worked on the defunct re-election campaign of President Joe Biden, and staff members from the orbit of former President Barack Obama.

“The entanglement of these different entities has led to many people feeling a real lack of role clarity,” one person in the campaign said.

Some tensions are holdovers from antagonisms that festered among Biden loyalists who resented what they saw as the tactics used by Obama and his base to sideline Biden.

.@ScottJenningsKY: “Look at the amount of hand wringing going on in the Harris campaign over one simple decision. They cannot figure out how to, where to, went to, and who to do an interview with. One simple decision. And we want to put her in charge of the country and make all… pic.twitter.com/rNSpWXuI2r — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) August 27, 2024

“I’ve talked to 100 Biden people — House members, senators and fundraisers — who think he got totally screwed. It was unfair, unwise and unjust. And those people who did it will not have this moment in history reflect well on their own behavior,” a Biden fundraiser told NBC.

The Axios report indicated that aides focused on connecting with the mainstream of America are irked at being forced to defend Harris’s positions on far-left progressive issues such as her support for Medicare for All and her calls to ban fracking.

Although Harris backers claim her positions helped elect Biden in 2020, Biden backers see vindication as Harris walks back her far-left positions in a bid to court more conservative Democrats.

Kamala Harris is such a bad and untalented politician that there is a literal all hands on deck operation currently happening within her campaign over her doing a single interview with the press. pic.twitter.com/VeQFnM4gzI — Greg Price (@greg_price11) August 27, 2024

Earlier this month, Politico reported that some Harris supporters were anxious to jettison Biden supporters who they felt denigrated Harris before she became the nominee.

Politico also noted that Harris does not have a track record of controlling internal strife.

“Harris built a chaotic operation in her 2020 presidential primary campaign that she allowed to fester, causing bottlenecks and radiating dysfunction across her organization,” the Politico report noted.

