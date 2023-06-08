The virtue-signaling is coming home to roost — in someone else’s home.

On Monday, Democratic Mayor Eric Adams of New York City announced a new plan for housing the city’s tens of thousands of illegal immigrants.

“It is my vision to take the next step to this, to go to the faith-based locales, and then move to a private residence,” Adams said.

Eric Adams suggests housing illegal migrants in private residences in New York: “It is my vision to take the next step to this faith-based locales and then move to a private residence… They have spare rooms.” pic.twitter.com/zzEczmD2U3 — Greg Price (@greg_price11) June 5, 2023

Outkick reported that more than 72,000 illegal immigrants, most of whom are single men, have arrived in New York City since last spring.

Cosmic justice demands that responsibility for housing these illegal immigrants should fall to the city’s wealthy Democrat donors and voters, the types who champion open borders from inside gated communities.

After all, CBS New York has dutifully referred to these homeless illegal immigrants as “asylum seekers.” What could appeal more strongly to the exquisite sensibilities of wealthy New York Democrats than to provide actual sanctuary to people who seek asylum?

Instead, Adams makes it clear which New Yorkers he has in mind.

Should people be expected to house migrants in spare rooms? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 0% (0 Votes) No: 0% (0 Votes)

“There are residents who are suffering right now because of economic challenges. They have spare rooms,” Adams said.

No public statement could better encapsulate the distilled essence of modern leftist elitism.

First, when ordinary Americans express concern about border security, modern leftist elites scold their inferiors for not recognizing the racism inherent in such concern.

Then, having paraded their presumptive moral virtue across every available platform, modern leftist elites demand that their cities be recognized as sanctuaries for undocumented asylum-seekers.

Finally, when actual illegal immigrants begin showing up in their cities, modern leftist elites respond by opening doors — the doors of their neighbors, or rather their inferiors.

We are not surprised by the mayor who sets his sights on the “spare rooms” of people who now face “economic challenges,” because we have seen his type many times in recent years.

We have seen it in the COVID-era tyrants who exempted themselves from their own mandates. We still see it in the climate cultists who preach scarcity and sacrifice while traveling on private jets.

Happily, CBS New York found substantial resistance to the mayor’s plan.

“Uh huh, ha, good luck with that,” Bronx resident Allan Reese said.

Sam Waniala, also of the Bronx, insisted that the mayor is desperate, “but I think he shouldn’t do something because he’s desperate–so government interferes with our freedom and our security.”

May such sentiments spread and manifest in defiance of leftist elites.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.