Dem Nominee Who Narrowly Lost Florida Governor's Race to DeSantis Jailed on Drug Charges

Democrat Andrew Gillum, who came within a hair of defeating a then-Florida congressman named Ron DeSantis in the race for governor of the Sunshine State in 2018, was jailed last week on drug charges.

And the arrest last week in Alabama was not Gillum’s first brush with the law since the former Tallahassee mayor lost to DeSantis nearly eight years ago.

The news was first reported by TMZ, which noted:

Gillum was taken into custody Thursday night by officers in Daphne, AL, and then booked in the Baldwin County jail for possession of dangerous drugs, drug paraphernalia, and possession of marijuana, according to online police records. The Daphne PD has yet to release details on what led to his latest brush with the law.

Ex-Florida Democratic Governor Nominee Andrew Gillum Arrested For Drug Possession https://t.co/XrZneyynHf — TMZ (@TMZ) July 7, 2026

According to Florida Politics and other outlets, the 46-year-old was picked up on numerous charges in Baldwin County, Alabama, which borders on Florida’s Panhandle.

Gillum was charged with possession of dangerous drugs, drug paraphernalia, and marijuana.

He was released on $6,500 bond.

As Florida Politics noted, Gillum could face serious prison time if he is convicted of the felony counts.

In Alabama, a felony dangerous drugs charge comes with a maximum sentence of five years in prison and a fine of up to $7,500.

The other two misdemeanors could see the former Florida Democratic nominee for governor jailed for an additional year and face a fine of $7,500.

Gillum has a checkered history, including allegations of corruption that arose during the heated gubernatorial campaign in 2018. Most notoriously, he was found in a Miami Beach hotel room with another man in 2020 amid an apparent drug binge.

Police were accompanying paramedics who were responding to a report of a man overdosed in the room.

As The Miami Herald noted, no charges were ultimately filed.

While methamphetamine was found in the room, police could not charge Gillum or the other man because the drug was not on their person.

The other man was later identified as a gay male escort.

Gillum announced he was entering rehab after the incident became public.

Gillum lost his bid to become the governor of Florida in November 2018 by just 32,463 votes — a difference decided by just 0.4 percent of the more than 8 million votes cast.

Let’s not forget about this….https://t.co/IEPRZrF2TX — Kris Varsh (@isyoursoulsaved) July 7, 2026

DeSantis has since cemented the state into a conservative-majority haven for citizens fleeing blue-state politicians.

The Republican governor cruised to re-election in 2022.

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