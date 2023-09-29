Dem Rep Jasmine Crockett Flips Out, Starts Screaming During Biden Impeachment Hearing

Democrats spent the majority of the first impeachment hearing against President Joe Biden trying to look everywhere but at the elephant in the room or denying its existence while staring it in the face.

Democrat Rep. Jasmine Crockett of Texas went into a crazed rant about the 91 counts of criminal activity charged against former President Donald Trump, which had nothing to do with the issue at hand.

She then threw out the talking point of the day. “I will tell you what Joe Biden has been guilty of,” Crockett said. “He is unfortunately been guilty of loving his child unconditionally and that is the only evidence that they have brought forward. And honestly, I hope and pray that my parents love me half as much as he loves his child,” she added.

It is unclear whether Crockett thinks using your son as the front man in a multimillion-dollar pay-for-play scheme is love or if she just wishes she had parents who knew how to game the system out of millions of dollars, because the evidence presented in that room clearly indicated that that was what Joe Biden was doing.

Fox News’ Jesse Watters called the plan to deflect from the scandal “ridicule and repetition … Mock the process and repeat, ‘there’s no evidence.'”

The Democrat strategy for the Biden impeachment inquiry hearings: ignore the evidence and create a circus. But the evidence is piling up: new texts and emails expose the Biden family business. @NancyMace tells us where Republicans plan on taking this next pic.twitter.com/YnA3GIurQd — Jesse Watters (@JesseBWatters) September 29, 2023

The Democrats seem to have mastered the steps to this game. One by one, both politicians and media repeated the same line: “Joe Biden’s only crime was loving his son too much.”

Democrat Rep. Max Frost of Florida said during the inquiry, “It’s about Hunter Biden, and the only thing the president can be guilty of here is being a father.”

Frost: “The only thing [Biden] can be guilty of here is being a father.” pic.twitter.com/NScieabDgp — Greg Price (@greg_price11) September 28, 2023

Democrat Rep. Dean Phillips of Minnesota tweeted, “The evidence suggests Joe Biden is guilty of absolutely nothing more than being a father.”

The evidence suggests Hunter Biden is guilty of unethical and/or illegal behavior. The evidence suggests Joe Biden is guilty of absolutely nothing more than being a father. — Rep. Dean Phillips 🇺🇸 (@RepDeanPhillips) September 13, 2023

The View’s Ana Navarro gave a dramatic performance as she declared, “The Hunter Biden story … the scandal, the this, the that … It’s also the story of a father’s love, and Joe Biden has never, and will never, give up on his son Hunter and will never treat him lesser than. And so, he is a father first — take it or leave it.”

Ana Navarro solidified herself as the most ridiculous leftist on TV… “The Hunter Biden story… It’s also the story of a father’s love and Joe Biden has never and will never give up on his son Hunter and will never treat him lesser than. He is a father first.” pic.twitter.com/fe5eXqLzgg — Tim Young (@TimRunsHisMouth) June 27, 2023



Never mind the mountain of evidence tying the older Biden to his son’s activities. Texts and emails — which have never been refuted — proving Joe Biden was the “big guy.”

Never mind the fact that Joe Biden said in August 2019 that he “never discussed with my son or my brother or anyone else anything having to do with their business, period,” but WhatsApp messages show Hunter Biden threatening his business partner Henry Zhao for not fulfilling his “commitment,” while, according to Hunter Biden, he was “sitting here with my father,” Fox News reported.

Never mind that Hunter Biden received more than $250,000 in wire transfers with his father’s address on them, according to CBS News.

New York Post columnist Miranda Devine pointed out the obvious, posting, “The spin is in! Hunter Biden was just selling the “illusion” of access. Joe Biden had no idea who was on the phone or at the dinners and anyway he just talked about the weather and is guilty of nothing but being a loving father and didn’t you know he phones his family every day.”

So step aside, folks — nothing to see here.

Just a father with unconditional love who likes to talk about the weather with his son’s business partners.

