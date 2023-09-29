Share
Commentary

Dem Rep Jasmine Crockett Flips Out, Starts Screaming During Biden Impeachment Hearing

 By Rachel M. Emmanuel  September 29, 2023 at 7:50am
Share

Democrats spent the majority of the first impeachment hearing against President Joe Biden trying to look everywhere but at the elephant in the room or denying its existence while staring it in the face.

Democrat Rep. Jasmine Crockett of Texas went into a crazed rant about the 91 counts of criminal activity charged against former President Donald Trump, which had nothing to do with the issue at hand.

She then threw out the talking point of the day. “I will tell you what Joe Biden has been guilty of,” Crockett said. “He is unfortunately been guilty of loving his child unconditionally and that is the only evidence that they have brought forward. And honestly, I hope and pray that my parents love me half as much as he loves his child,” she added.

Trending:
Watch: Matt Gaetz Hilariously Torches Democrat Senator Accused of Bribery on House Floor

It is unclear whether Crockett thinks using your son as the front man in a multimillion-dollar pay-for-play scheme is love or if she just wishes she had parents who knew how to game the system out of millions of dollars, because the evidence presented in that room clearly indicated that that was what Joe Biden was doing.

Fox News’ Jesse Watters called the plan to deflect from the scandal “ridicule and repetition … Mock the process and repeat, ‘there’s no evidence.'”

The Democrats seem to have mastered the steps to this game. One by one, both politicians and media repeated the same line: “Joe Biden’s only crime was loving his son too much.”

Democrat Rep. Max Frost of Florida said during the inquiry, “It’s about Hunter Biden, and the only thing the president can be guilty of here is being a father.”

 

Related:
Disgusting: Poor, Oppressed Michelle Obama Reportedly Scores Whopping Payday for 1 Hour of Woke Work

Democrat Rep. Dean Phillips of Minnesota tweeted, “The evidence suggests Joe Biden is guilty of absolutely nothing more than being a father.”

The View’s Ana Navarro gave a dramatic performance as she declared, “The Hunter Biden story … the scandal, the this, the that … It’s also the story of a father’s love, and Joe Biden has never, and will never, give up on his son Hunter and will never treat him lesser than. And so, he is a father first — take it or leave it.”


Never mind the mountain of evidence tying the older Biden to his son’s activities. Texts and emails — which have never been refuted — proving Joe Biden was the “big guy.”

Never mind the fact that Joe Biden said in August 2019 that he “never discussed with my son or my brother or anyone else anything having to do with their business, period,” but WhatsApp messages show Hunter Biden threatening his business partner Henry Zhao for not fulfilling his “commitment,” while, according to Hunter Biden, he was “sitting here with my father,” Fox News reported.

Never mind that Hunter Biden received more than $250,000 in wire transfers with his father’s address on them, according to CBS News.

New York Post columnist Miranda Devine pointed out the obvious, posting, “The spin is in! Hunter Biden was just selling the “illusion” of access. Joe Biden had no idea who was on the phone or at the dinners and anyway he just talked about the weather and is guilty of nothing but being a loving father and didn’t you know he phones his family every day.”

So step aside, folks — nothing to see here.

Just a father with unconditional love who likes to talk about the weather with his son’s business partners.

 

 

 

A Note from Our Staff:

Did you know that 90% of advertisers will have nothing to do with The Western Journal? The liberal elites have put us on one of their financial kill lists.

They did it because we’ve told the truth and spoken out against them for over a decade. And since they couldn’t shut us up, now, they’re trying to starve us out.

We’re turning to you because, frankly, we have to have your help. It might not sound like much, but just one subscription to The Western Journal can make a real difference.

We don’t have a huge staff, big salaries, or deep donor pockets. We’re family-owned and independent. But because we're independent from the elites, we have to rely on readers like you.

Can we count on you for just a single subscription? The cost of a month-long subscription is less than a single cup of Starbucks coffee. And, unlike with Starbucks, you can be 100% certain that every penny we spend goes toward fighting for traditional American values and against liberal elites.

Please help us continue exposing the truth. Please subscribe today.

Thank you for reading The Western Journal!

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , ,
Share
Rachel M. Emmanuel
Rachel Emmanuel has served as the Director of Content on a Republican Congressional campaign and writes content for popular conservative book franchise.
Rachel M. Emmanuel has served as the Director of Content on a Republican Congressional campaign and writes for a popular Conservative book franchise.




Dem Rep Jasmine Crockett Flips Out, Starts Screaming During Biden Impeachment Hearing
Library Known for Drag Queen Story Hour Forced to Abruptly Shut Down
Tucker Carlson to Compete with GOP Debate Using Explosive Interview with Bill O'Reilly
Megyn Kelly Scared Trump Will Be Taken Out: 'I Do Worry for His Safety'
Author of School Districts' Most-Challenged LGBT Book Speaks Out: 'Parental Rights Really Anger Me'
See more...

Conversation