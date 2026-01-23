Dem. Rep. Melts down Over Boy, 5, Rescued by ICE - But Where Was She When Biden Left 300k Kids to Sex Trafficking and/or Abandonment?

I don’t consider it a particularly good week when I’m forced to address the existence of Democratic Rep. Angie Craig of Minnesota more than once. Alas, the third full week of this year of our Lord, 2026, has been one of those weeks.

It began on the Lord’s day, actually; on Sunday, Rep. Craig — who represents the suburbs of the Twin Cities, so those of you up on the news may safely guess where this medley of moral errors is heading — had a genius idea she shared on MS NOW to stop Immigration and Customs Enforcement from enforcing immigration law: call 911 on them!