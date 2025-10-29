Dem. Scott Weiner's Pro-Trans Bill Virtually Guaranteed Minors Would Stay in Street Sex Trafficking, Even if Cops Saw Them in Lingerie

When California Democratic State Sen. Scott Wiener announced that he was launching a bid to take former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s seat last week, it highlighted the issue the Democrats have with replacing the party gerontocracy: The diminishing returns of age are bad, but the active destruction of our social fabric is worse.

It’s a story we’re seeing play out in countless other races across America.

In New York City, a radical socialist who wants to eliminate bus fares, defends the phrase “globalize the intifada,” and thinks that the real victims of 9/11 are the poor Muslims who couldn’t wear their hijabs on the subway is almost certain to end the Cuomo political dynasty, sad and rank as that dynasty may be.

In Maine, an anti-Israeli self-described communist who’s expressed utter contempt for the rural voters he hopes to represent on social media and presents himself as an anti-fascist who still has a Nazi-derived tattoo is leading in the Democratic primary polls against 77-year-old Gov. Janet Mills, who are both angling to replace 72-year-old incumbent Republican Sen. Susan Collins.

But nowhere is this playing out worse than San Francisco, where Wiener — a serial degenerate on policy matters and fomenter of misinformation against the right — wants to push the 85-year-old Pelosi off stage left. (Or rather, off stage not-left-enough.)

In an announcement video declaring that he would try to primary Pelosi if she decides to run again, Wiener said he’d “never thought the United States would slip into fascism like we’re seeing today.” But thankfully, he’s here to save it.

“San Francisco has always been on the right side of history,” Wiener said over a footage draped with enough rainbow and trans flags that you were surprised a drag brunch for kids didn’t spontaneously break out. “I’m running for Congress to defend San Francisco — our values, our people, and the Constitution of the United States.”

It’s official: I’m running for Congress to represent San Francisco! I’ll fight Trump’s takeover, for our values, & for real progress. I’ve delivered on housing, healthcare, clean energy, and civil rights – and I’ll do it again. Let’s build the future our city & country deserve. pic.twitter.com/4jDBha0F24 — Senator Scott Wiener (@Scott_Wiener) October 22, 2025

It’s difficult to go through just what Wiener’s version of “our values” in San Francisco entail, or what being “on the right side of history is” without writing a term paper. But, as a short synopsis, consider this: One of Wiener’s proudest accomplishments is a bill that made it prohibitively difficult for cops to stop underage prostitutes, even if they were dressed in lingerie out on the street, from soliciting johns and continue being trafficked.

In February of 2021, Wiener introduced Senate Bill 357, which was billed as the Safer Streets for All Act. This is a naming masterstroke that even surpasses that time when Democrats in the U.S. Congress called their environmentalist subsidy and infrastructure bill the “Inflation Reduction Act.”

Wiener’s bill, naturally, did no such thing. Instead, as the text of the bill stated, it would “repeal those provisions related to loitering with the intent to commit prostitution.”

While prostitution itself remained illegal, loitering with intent would be stricken off the books — something Wiener championed in a 2022 media release in which he claimed it was a pro-trans, pro-minority, and pro-LGBT measure.

“Criminalizing sex work does not make sex workers or communities safer. Most criminal penalties for sex workers, loitering laws included, do nothing to stop sex crimes against sex workers and human trafficking. In fact, loitering laws make it harder to identify trafficking victims; trafficking victims are often afraid to come forward in fear of being arrested or incarcerated,” it read.

“Under current law, it is a crime to loiter in a public place with the ‘intent’ to commit a sex work-related offense. But this law can be broadly interpreted, and thus allows for discriminatory application against the LGBTQ community and people of color,” it continued.

“Law enforcement can use a non-exhaustive list of circumstances to subjectively determine if someone ‘intends’ to engage in sex work, including factors such as speaking with other pedestrians, being in an area where sex work has occurred before, wearing revealing clothing, or moving in a certain way.”

Our bill to repeal the crime of “loitering with intent to commit prostitution” — arresting someone simply for standing on a sidewalk & “appearing” to be a sex worker — passed the Senate. This crime targets trans, Black & Brown women & needs to go. Thank you, colleagues! #SB357 pic.twitter.com/zrIdOEPK9V — Senator Scott Wiener (@Scott_Wiener) June 2, 2021

And, as The New York Times reported at exactly the wrong moment for Wiener’s campaign, it helped turn a three-mile stretch of Los Angeles’ Figueroa St. informally referred to as “The Blade” into an open-air bordello where underage prostitutes are trafficked, quite openly, without much fear of reprisal. It told the story partially through the lens of a prostitute named Ana who’d been working the streets since she was 13 and forced into it after being recruited through Instagram:

The Blade was an eight-minute drive from the University of Southern California, and yet another universe. Parents pushed strollers past the trafficked girls as they took their own children to school. Amid boarded-up storefronts were a few that catered specifically to the trade: a smoke shop with the banner “free Magnum condom with any purchase” and a lingerie store named — in cursive — Sluts. Figueroa seemed to be the one street in all of Los Angeles where nobody ever honked: Customers waited politely, as if in line at a drive-through, to peruse the menu and take their pick.

Over the years, the Blade had become much busier than when Ana started: more girls, more customers, more traffickers idling in their Hellcats and Porsches on the side streets, watching to make sure their girls didn’t hide any money and didn’t snitch. Ana had seen the Blade expand from three main intersections of Figueroa to more than three miles.

How did it metastasize into a three-mile strip where kids can be peddled openly? Surely there must be repercussions from law enforcement for this sort of thing, right?

No — thanks in no small part to state Sen. Wiener:

NYT magazine story out today makes clear that this law Scott Wiener championed made it much easier for human traffickers to pimp out teen girls https://t.co/1LqAKB3U7S pic.twitter.com/erE3lIB33y — Peter J. Hasson (@peterjhasson) October 27, 2025

As trafficking grew, the means to deal with it shrank. In 2021, the Police Department’s central human-trafficking unit was disbanded following budget cuts, leaving each division fewer resources to tackle the problem. According to Navarro, the 77th Street Division was supposed to have six investigators at Armendariz’s rank in its vice unit. Instead, she was the only one.

Their jobs grew even more challenging when California repealed the law allowing the police to arrest women who loitered with the intent to engage in prostitution. The repeal, known as SB 357, was intended to prevent profiling of Black, brown and trans women based on how they dressed. But when it was implemented in January 2023, the effect was that uniformed officers could no longer apprehend groups of girls in lingerie on Figueroa, hoping to recover minors among them. Now officers needed to be willing to swear they had reason to suspect each girl was underage — but with fake eyelashes and wigs, it was nearly impossible to tell. One girl told vice officers that her trafficker had explained things succinctly: “We run Figueroa now,” he said. [Emphasis ours]

Soon every intersection from Gage to Imperial had girls waving and waiting to be rented out, some of them imported by traffickers from Oregon or Texas or Alabama. By the end of 2023, the city attorney had taken to calling Figueroa the Kiddie Stroll because so many of the girls weren’t even 13.

Scott Wiener: a man who stands for the right side of history and will ensure that San Francisco’s values get exported nationwide. Apparently, if the Democrats can’t abort children, they want to sexualize them — and will proudly put that into law.

To be fair, Wiener isn’t the only person responsible for the “Figueroa Corridor” or for enabling it. He is, however, a man who takes a look at street prostitution in California and thinks to himself: “How can I reduce the repercussions for this? How can I make this harder for authorities to stop? How can I make it easier for Los Angeles pimps?

Don’t get me wrong, Nancy Pelosi holds aberrant and corrupt values herself — and votes that way — but Wiener would somehow be orders of magnitude worse than her in this department. Even without his other legislation involving transgender procedures on children and his lies about conservatives like Charlie Kirk and Ron DeSantis, this alone should be disqualifying. And yet, the Geezer vs. Groomer showdown in San Francisco is emblematic of everything the Democrats have become: a party where the aged hold onto power because handing the keys to Scott Wiener and his confederates.

