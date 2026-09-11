Applause Erupts as Oprah Guest Says Black Moms Who Kill Their Kids Should Get Compassion Like Lindsay Clancy

It’s bad enough that killing your children gets you the love and respect of an entire corner of the internet. It’s worse when that leads to a guest on Oprah Winfrey’s podcast lecturing us about having that love and respect for non-white child killers, too.

As you probably know if you’ve tuned into even a sliver of the news over the past week, the Lindsay Clancy trial ended last Friday with a hung jury and the judge declaring a mistrial.

The jury was voting 11-1 to acquit Clancy on murder charges for killing her three children in Duxbury, Massachusetts, in January of 2023. There was no debate over whether she did it, merely over whether or not she was suffering from an episode of postpartum psychosis when she did it.

The general consensus was that the jurors reached their decisions — and could not come to a consensus — based on Massachusetts’ liberal insanity plea statute, which places the burden of proof on the prosecution. But, no: It turns out that, from interviews, the Clancy jurors in her corner were working off the same warped logic the dimmer corners of TikTok and Instagram were buying into.

Kellie Farina: “i believe in the jury system. I believe Lindsay was wronged by the medical system.” pic.twitter.com/xVerSEiEUA — Lindsay 🇺🇸 (@TheLinzerShow) September 10, 2026

Female Clancy jurors gush over defense attorney Kevin Reddington as “funny” and “entertaining.” “His compassion towards Lindsay was amazing.” The prosecution had roughly zero chance with these women. pic.twitter.com/XRSnv5wvDS — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) September 8, 2026

That’s dumb enough, but now we have a whole cottage industry of Lindsay Clancy grievance studies, including grifters who want to remind us that we shouldn’t just be empathizing with white child-killers.

In that vein, I present you Dr. Kameelah Phillips. She was one of the people who appeared on an episode of Oprah Winfrey’s podcast about Clancy and postpartum psychosis, which you’ll not be surprised to learn was heavily slanted toward Clancy sympathy.

However, Dr. Phillips wanted us to know that if your sympathy for child-killing isn’t intersectional, it’s not sympathy for child-killing at all.

“I want us to have the same passion for people who don’t look like Lindsay, who don’t have her same access,” she said toward the end of the episode.

“Her education, her melanin, her privilege. There are women of color sitting around this country in prisons for the same thing we’ve never heard of.”

“I just want to remind us to have the pink shirts and the energy for them as well,” she added.

And this got applause:

Room full of women on the Oprah show starts cheering after a doctor says that black female child murderers need to be supported too, not just the white child murderers like Lindsay Clancy. “I want us to have the same passion for [female child murderers] who don’t look like… pic.twitter.com/VbaQfq9BYi — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) September 10, 2026

It also got the kind of reaction it should have gotten when it hit social media:

Just a slight push back. I’d suggest that all women, regardless of the color of their skin, should go to jail for the rest of their lives if they strangle their children. — Tom Hockel (@BowieTheus) September 10, 2026

And say this with a straight face and applause? Seriously, i think this is pure lunacy

. — sunny7878 (@keys8ate) September 11, 2026

Therein lies the worst part of the Clancy case that doesn’t involve the killing of the children itself: It’s normalized killing born children the same way as killing the unborn. And not only that, but we have to add a bit of wokeness to it. Add the BIPOC community to the people who’ll get sympathy for strangling kids.

This would be farcical if it weren’t so serious.

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