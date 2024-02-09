There is a kind of grim satisfaction in hearing our liberal elites admit to something most of us already knew.

Even if we wish it wasn’t the case.

This week’s liberal mask slip comes courtesy of MSNBC, where Democratic Sen. Chris Murphy of Connecticut let slip that illegal immigrants are “the people we care about most.”

In an interview with host Chris Hayes on Wednesday, Murphy criticized Republicans for blocking the Democrats’ bloated border security bill, claiming they want “chaos at the border.”

In response to a comment from Hayes about what Republicans and Democrats want — border security and a “path to citizenship” for illegals, respectively — Murphy said negotiation has been “a failed play.”

“That has been the Democratic strategy for 30 years, maybe, and it has failed to deliver for the people we care about most,” Murphy lamented.

The people we care about most. In case you hoped he meant the American citizens he was elected to represent, well, Murphy shot those hopes down in short order.

Apparently not realizing he just said the quiet part out loud, Murphy confirmed that “the people we care about most” are the “undocumented Americans that are in this country.”

At least they’re admitting it now.



Murphy went on to admit that a decade ago, “there were a couple hundred people showing up every day applying for asylum,” and now “on some days there are 8,000.”

Have Democrats failed Americans on immigration? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 0% (0 Votes) No: 0% (0 Votes)

He listed some aspects of the failed border bill that Democrats liked best, including “the biggest expansion of visas in 30 years,” which is apparently “substantial for people that actually care about migrants.”

But in the end, he concluded, with a laughable dearth of self-awareness, “all of this didn’t matter because, as it turns out, Republicans are just absolutely allergic to fixing the problem at the border.”

The gaslighting contained in just three minutes of this interview truly boggles the mind.

Later, Murphy doubled down, claiming that the U.S. needs to “rescue the undocumented Americans that desperately need help.”

Despite his bleeding-heart display of compassion for illegal aliens, Murphy missed the crux of the issue — namely, that these people are not American citizens, and neither he nor anyone else in our government was elected to represent them.

Much as we might feel for the illegal immigrants who are not violent felons and are actually looking for honest work and a decent life, it is not the responsibility of our elected officials to care for them.

The responsibility of our elected officials is to listen to the wants and needs of their constituents and pass laws for their benefit.

If the people you care about most are “undocumented immigrants,” then, as a U.S. senator, you are in the wrong line of work. That Murphy admitted as much on national TV, without a hint of shame, is outrageous.

He made it crystal clear where Democrats’ priorities lie, and it’s not with the people who elected them to office.

And they’ve become so emboldened in this strategy that they no longer see the need to hide it.

A Note from Our Deputy Managing Editor: I heard a chilling comment the other day: “We don’t even know if an election will be held in 2024.” That wasn’t said by a conspiracy theorist or a doomsday prophet. No, former U.S. national security advisor Lt. Gen. Michael Flynn said that to the founder of The Western Journal, Floyd Brown. Gen. Flynn’s warning means that the 2024 election is the most important election for every single living American. If we lose this one to the wealthy elites who hate us, hate God, and hate what America stands for, we can only assume that 248 years of American history and the values we hold dear to our hearts may soon vanish. The end game is here, and as Benjamin Franklin said, “We must all hang together, or assuredly we shall all hang separately.” All of this means that without you, it’s over. We have the platform, the journalists, and the experience to fight back hard, but Big Tech is strangling us through advertising blacklists, shadow bans, and algorithms. Did you know that we’ve been blacklisted by 90% of advertisers? Without direct support from you, our readers, we can’t continue the fight. Can we count on your support? It may not seem like much, but a Western Journal Membership can make all the difference in the world because when you support us directly, you cut Big Tech out of the picture. They lose control. A monthly Western Journal Membership costs less than one coffee and breakfast sandwich each month, and it gets you access to ALL of our content — news, commentary, and premium articles. You’ll experience a radically reduced number of ads, and most importantly you will be vitally supporting the fight for America’s soul in 2024. We are literally counting on you because without our members, The Western Journal would cease to exist. Will you join us in the fight? Sincerely, Josh Manning Deputy Managing Editor The Western Journal

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.