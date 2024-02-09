Dem Senator Lets Slip Which 'Americans' His Party Cares About Most, Then Doubles Down for Good Measure
There is a kind of grim satisfaction in hearing our liberal elites admit to something most of us already knew.
Even if we wish it wasn’t the case.
This week’s liberal mask slip comes courtesy of MSNBC, where Democratic Sen. Chris Murphy of Connecticut let slip that illegal immigrants are “the people we care about most.”
In an interview with host Chris Hayes on Wednesday, Murphy criticized Republicans for blocking the Democrats’ bloated border security bill, claiming they want “chaos at the border.”
In response to a comment from Hayes about what Republicans and Democrats want — border security and a “path to citizenship” for illegals, respectively — Murphy said negotiation has been “a failed play.”
“That has been the Democratic strategy for 30 years, maybe, and it has failed to deliver for the people we care about most,” Murphy lamented.
The people we care about most. In case you hoped he meant the American citizens he was elected to represent, well, Murphy shot those hopes down in short order.
Apparently not realizing he just said the quiet part out loud, Murphy confirmed that “the people we care about most” are the “undocumented Americans that are in this country.”
At least they’re admitting it now.
Murphy went on to admit that a decade ago, “there were a couple hundred people showing up every day applying for asylum,” and now “on some days there are 8,000.”
He listed some aspects of the failed border bill that Democrats liked best, including “the biggest expansion of visas in 30 years,” which is apparently “substantial for people that actually care about migrants.”
But in the end, he concluded, with a laughable dearth of self-awareness, “all of this didn’t matter because, as it turns out, Republicans are just absolutely allergic to fixing the problem at the border.”
The gaslighting contained in just three minutes of this interview truly boggles the mind.
Later, Murphy doubled down, claiming that the U.S. needs to “rescue the undocumented Americans that desperately need help.”
Despite his bleeding-heart display of compassion for illegal aliens, Murphy missed the crux of the issue — namely, that these people are not American citizens, and neither he nor anyone else in our government was elected to represent them.
Much as we might feel for the illegal immigrants who are not violent felons and are actually looking for honest work and a decent life, it is not the responsibility of our elected officials to care for them.
The responsibility of our elected officials is to listen to the wants and needs of their constituents and pass laws for their benefit.
If the people you care about most are “undocumented immigrants,” then, as a U.S. senator, you are in the wrong line of work. That Murphy admitted as much on national TV, without a hint of shame, is outrageous.
He made it crystal clear where Democrats’ priorities lie, and it’s not with the people who elected them to office.
And they’ve become so emboldened in this strategy that they no longer see the need to hide it.
Truth and Accuracy
We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.