Biden's Border Crisis: Illegal Alien Convicted of Murder Found Hiding in the US - 'Very Dangerous' Criminal

Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents arrested a Colombian national and convicted murderer last month in New Jersey, the agency announced on Monday.

The man entered the country at an unknown date and time and at an unknown area of the country’s wide-open southern border.

Fox News reported the subject was counted as a “gotaway,” meaning he was detected when he crossed into the U.S. but was not apprehended by border patrol agents.

BREAKING REPORT: ⚠️ Colombian CONVICTED OF MURDER who illegally crossed The United States Border arrested in New Jersey.. HOW MANY MORE DANGEROUS GOTAWAYS ARE SPREAD THROUGHOUT THE UNITED STATES? pic.twitter.com/dOJAUoq3mB — Chuck Callesto (@ChuckCallesto) January 23, 2024

ICE announced in a news release that the man was arrested two days after Christmas in Newark.

The man had been convicted of murder in his native country but never returned to prison after an authorized temporary release.

The agency said, “Enforcement and Removal Operations (ERO) Newark arrested a Colombian fugitive Dec. 27, 2023, who is wanted by officials in his home country to complete a murder sentence.

Is the border crisis the biggest issue facing America right now? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 0% (0 Votes) No: 0% (0 Votes)

“The subject was sentenced to 22 years in prison in 2011 and failed to return from a three-day furlough in 2018.”

The man, whose identity was not released, will be held in ICE custody until he can be deported back to Colombia.

ICE was also alerted by Colombian authorities that the man would be returned to prison to complete a sentence that was 22 years, four months and 15 days for the murder.

The illegal immigrant murderer became known to federal agents after he was recently arrested for “assault and making terroristic threats.”

The man was apparently released from custody by police in New Jersey after his arrest.

ERO Newark went after him in what the agency called a “targeted enforcement action.”

Newark ERO Field Office Director John Tsoukaris called the man a threat to public safety and also thanked the agents who detained him in a statement.

“This is clearly a case of an individual with a very dangerous criminal history who poses a threat to the community,” Tsoukaris said.

He concluded, “Beyond the committed efforts of our officers, I’d like to thank U.S. Customs and Border Protection of New York/Newark, Office of Field Operations, for their assistance with the investigation that helped lead to the subject’s arrest.”

An Important Message from Our Staff: We who work here at The Western Journal have fought for years against Big Tech and the elites who want to shut us down and then shut America down. Make no mistake — nothing will be the same after November 2024. Will you help us fight? Will you help us expose the America-hating elites who will do everything they can to steal this election? We’re a small group of people fighting to save the country for our readers and for our own family and friends. Can we count on your help? At this point, Big Tech has cut off our access to 90% of advertisers. Imagine if someone took 90% of your paycheck and there was nothing you could do. They’re trying to starve us out. Donations from readers like you have literally helped keep our lights on, and we need you now more than ever. We operate on a shoestring budget, but with that budget, we terrify the globalists. Please help us continue the fight. Stand with us, and we will never surrender. Thank you for reading The Western Journal and for believing in America. It is a pleasure to serve you. P.S. Please don’t let the America-hating left win. Stand with us today!

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.