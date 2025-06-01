A reportedly “very likable and quirky” but also obsequious Democratic Capital Hill staffer is poised to appear on the next season of CBS’s long-running “Survivor” TV series.

Alex Moore, the communications director for Democratic Rep. Jan Schakowsky of Illinois, outed himself as a Capitol Hill staffer in a trailer published last week for the 49th season of “Survivor,” according to Politico.

"I work on Capitol Hill, and I think that has prepared me for 'Survivor' because one of my favorite pastimes is kissing butt," he said in the clip.







According to Moore’s hometown paper, Evanston Now, he is an Illinois native who gradated from Evanston Township High School in 2017 and Northwestern University in 2021.

Between 2018 and 2019, he reportedly worked as a district intern for Schakowsky. He later became her communications director in 2022.

Schakowsky announced last month that she will not be running for re-election in 2026, meaning Moore might soon be out of a job.

“For the last 26 years, I have had the distinct honor and privilege of representing the 9th Congressional District of Illinois, my lifelong home and the best district in the nation,” she said in a statement.

“Today, it is with profound gratitude and the utmost appreciation for my constituents that I announce my decision not to seek re-election at the end of my current term,” she added.

Jeff Probst, the host of “Survivor,” told Entertainment Weekly that the 49th season of “Survivor” features an especially lively cast.

“Every season of Survivor is unique, and that is definitely the case for Survivor 49,” he said. “This is a very likable and quirky group of players that are going to encounter a Fijian summer so sweltering it feels like the jungle is breathing on you.”

Set to premiere in the fall, the latest season of “Survivor” will not be the first one to feature someone from Capitol Hill. “Pod Save America” creator and former President Barack Obama speechwriter Jon Lovett participated in the show’s 47th season, per Politico.

“Other notable ‘Survivor’ alumni include Washington Attorney General Nick Brown, Kentucky state Rep. Nick Wilson (winner of a ‘David vs. Goliath’ season) and Texas state Rep. Jolanda Jones,” the outle noted.

Meanwhile, another notable figure set to star alongside Moore is former Marvel development executive Nate Moore.

“Moore was a development executive from 2010 until December 2024, when Marvel Studios announced that he would be ‘stepping down as executive vice president of production and development to pursue an independent producing career,'” according to Blavity.

The full cast of Survivor 49, premiering this fall.#Survivor pic.twitter.com/AYFEc4hb7U — Lyle 🏝️ (@_FromTheIsland) May 22, 2025

“Survivor” is a reality television competition series that premiered on CBS on May 31, 2000, and is based on the Swedish show “Expedition Robinson.”

The show places a group of contestants, typically 16 to 20, in a remote location with minimal resources, where they must form a self-sustaining society. Contestants are divided into tribes and compete in physical and strategic challenges to earn rewards or immunity from elimination.

Each episode, players vote to eliminate one member of their tribe at a Tribal Council, with the process continuing until one contestant remains as the “Sole Survivor,” winning a cash prize, typically $1 million.

The show emphasizes themes of survival, social dynamics, and strategy, set in diverse locations such as islands, jungles, or deserts. The 49th season of the show will take place in Fiji.

