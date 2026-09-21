Special Agent Shaq: Kash Patel Grants NBA Legend Honorary Title at FBI

FBI Director Kash Patel named legendary NBA Hall-of-Famer Shaquille O’Neal an honorary FBI special agent Thursday. O’Neal received the honor while graduating from the FBI National Academy.

“This session is historic — FBI was honored to be joined by one of the best supporters of law enforcement in the country — @Shaq – who graduated with this session and became an honorary FBI Special Agent,” Patel wrote on the social media platform X after the graduation ceremony.

The graduation in Quantico, Virginia, was for the academy’s 299th class and featured 265 law enforcement officials, according to Patel.

O’Neal received a commemorative plaque and badge before delivering a speech to the graduating class.

Congratulations to our newest session of FBI National Academy graduates session 299 – represented by 265 law enforcement officials from around the country. This session is historic – FBI was honored to be joined by one of the best supporters of law enforcement in the country -… pic.twitter.com/GeIBiBf9Sr — FBI Director Kash Patel (@FBIDirectorKash) September 17, 2026

During O’Neal’s speech, he joked about being an undercover agent.

“Some of you will go back to your regular jobs, some of you will go to specialized training. Some of you will go do what I do — be undercover,” he said to the graduating class, eliciting laughter.

“But I just wanna say I appreciate you guys so much,” O’Neal continued. “Congratulations. I’m not here for this; I am here for you. I wanna look at you guys and say I appreciate you, I love you, and thank you very much. And if you see Charles Barkley, arrest him.”

The Barkley remark was a joke, one referencing O’Neal’s longtime fun feud with fellow sports commentator Charles Barkley. Both O’Neal and Barkley work together as commentators on the popular ESPN show “Inside the NBA.”

Barkley previously accused O’Neal of having thin skin.

🚨JUST IN: Shaquille O’Neal was named an honorary FBI Special Agent by director Kash Patel. In his speech he made a joke about Charles Barkley. “If you see Charles Barkley, arrest him.” 😅 pic.twitter.com/V0yp4N9LaI — Polymarket Sports (@PolymarketSport) September 18, 2026

“He got thinner skin than Flat Stanley,” Barkley said of O’Neal while speaking with sports radio show host Rich Eisen in 2017, as reported by Lakers Nation. “I like messing with him, and I can just see the veins in his forehead every time I rile him up.”

“And I’m just over there dying laughing, and he’s getting so mad,” Barkley continued. “I’m gonna keep digging at him because I love to see him sweat.”

Meanwhile, O’Neal appears to love doing things for others.

“He has been sworn in as a reserve officer or deputy with police departments in Florida, Arizona, Georgia and California,” according to The Athletic. “He’s also made financial contributions and appearances in support of various police departments across the country.”

According to Growing Bolder, a site founded in 2007 by Emmy Award-winning broadcaster Marc Middleton, O’Neal’s past acts of kindness also include reaching out to the family of Louisville football signee Dexter Rentz after Rentz was killed during a shooting in Orlando.

“O’Neal wound up paying for all funeral expenses, including a horse and carriage and custom-made casket,” the site reported.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.