Demi Lovato Hit with Reality Check After Using 'They/Them' Pronouns: 'It Was Absolutely Exhausting'

American singer Demi Lovato is no longer demanding to be addressed using “they/them” pronouns.

Why? In a recent interview with GQ Spain reported by Page Six, Lovato complained that she “got tired” of the pronoun problem.

“I constantly had to educate people and explain why I identified with those pronouns. It was absolutely exhausting,” she said.

Fear not, uneducated readers, for Lovato plans to rally her strength and relieve you of your ignorance.

“I just got tired. But for that very reason I know that it is important to continue spreading the word,” she said.

Her ambitious educational crusade notwithstanding, Lovato seems confused by everyday decisions. “For example, in public toilets. Having to access the women’s bathroom, even though I don’t completely identify with it,” she said.

Likewise, she is perplexed by many documents that ask for one’s gender. “You only have two options, male and female, and I feel like none of that makes sense to me.”

At least for the time being, Lovato’s retirement of “they/them” pronouns marks the end of a journey that began in May 2021, when she declared herself “non-binary.”

“I feel this best represents the fluidity I feel in my gender expression and allows me to feel most authentic and true to the person I both know I am and still am discovering,” Lovato said at the time.

She brought back “she/her” pronouns last summer.

Like everyone who makes preposterous claims to a new “gender identity,” Lovato is either a congenital narcissist or a deeply unhappy person filled with such self-loathing that existence feels intolerable.

Either way, in mocking her pronouns, as well as her insistence on “educating” others, we mock her pretensions and the cultural madness that enables them. We do not mock her.

In fact, there is one way in which Lovato educates us unintentionally.

In her 2021 explanation of why she chose to call herself “non-binary,” Lovato used the word “feel” three times in one sentence. Whether she is a narcissist or simply unhappy, Lovato believes that feelings dictate reality.

This belief produces fanaticism in those who love and in those who hate themselves to excess. How they feel means everything.

Fanatics cling to this belief, treat it as a surrogate religion, and seek to impose it on others.

It is important to remember that when people resist feelings-based pronouns, they are resisting a fanatical new religion that confirms its converts’ self-constructed sense of reality.

