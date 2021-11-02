Share
Democratic Lawmaker Pulled Over After Police Notice Something Strange on Eve of Election

 By Kipp Jones  November 2, 2021 at 9:01am
A Democratic member of the Virginia House of Delegates was pulled over Monday evening just hours before Tuesday’s election after police said a woman in his car was taking campaign signs that did not belong to him.

Del. Chris Hurst, who represents Virginia’s 12th District, was stopped by officers in Radford, WSLS-TV reported. Deputies witnessed the alleged sign-nabbing near a voting precinct.

Hurst was driving on a suspended license, Radford City Sheriff Mark Armentrout said. He was not arrested, but was given a notice that his license was not active.

The Democrat said he was unaware his license was suspended but has not offered an explanation for the report that someone in his car was stealing campaign signs.

Hurst’s Republican challenger, Jason Ballard, shared an article about Hurst’s run-in with police on Tuesday morning and asked voters to consider it when they head to the polls.

“This isn’t how your representative should act. Vote today for new leadership in the House of Delegates!” Ballard wrote on Facebook.

“I am deeply disappointed that Chris Hurst has decided to end his campaign in such a reckless way,” Ballard said in a statement.

“His latest misstep is yet another reason why he doesn’t deserve another term as Delegate. I, on the other hand, will remain laser focused on the issues that matter most to the people of the 12th District. I will always strive to set a good and positive example for my children and the fine people of the New River Valley.”


Hurst was previously a news anchor at WDBJ-TV in Roanoke, but decided to run for office following the high-profile murder of his girlfriend in 2015.

WDBJ reporter Alison Parker and her cameraman Adam Ward were both shot and killed during a live interview by a man described as a disgruntled former coworker.

Vester Lee Flanagan II shot Parker, Ward and a woman being interviewed before posting video of the murders online, NBC News reported. Flanagan later killed himself.

Hurst announced after the murder that he and Parker had been in a relationship.

“We didn’t share this publicly, but [Parker] and I were very much in love. We just moved in together. I am numb,” he wrote on Twitter at the time.

Hurst was first elected to the House of Delegates in 2017.

Kipp Jones
Johnathan "Kipp" Jones has worked as a reporter, an editor and a producer in radio, television and digital media. He is a proud husband and father.
Johnathan "Kipp" Jones has worked as an editor and producer in radio and television. He is a proud husband and father.




