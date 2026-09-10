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Drake Maye #10 of the New England Patriots stands on the field Wednesday during the NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field in Seattle, Washington.
Drake Maye #10 of the New England Patriots stands on the field Wednesday during the NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field in Seattle, Washington. (Kevin Sabitus / Getty Images)

Patriots Announcers in Disbelief as QB Throws Away Season Opener on Final Play: 'What Was He Thinking?'

 By Jack Davis  September 10, 2026 at 4:52pm
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The agony of watching an interception ensure defeat for the New England Patriots was more than the team’s announcer could stand Thursday night

The Patriots were on the Seattle Seahawks’ 16-yard line with 26 seconds to go when New England quarterback Drake Maye, feeling some pressure from the Seahawks, hurled a pass into the end zone where Seahawks cornerback Josh Jobe grabbed the ball.

“What was he thinking?” the announcer wailed, as recorded in a video clip posted to X. Seattle then sat on the ball to run out the clock in the 13-10 victory over New England.

“He did the thing you don’t do,” an announcer said.

“That’s gonna sit with me for 10 days now,” one announcer said.

Knowing that the decision cost his team the chance for an easy field goal that would have tied the game, Maye vented his anger at himself after the game.

Did you watch Wednesday night’s game?

“That wasn’t how I play football and how I want to represent my game and playing quarterback for the Patriots,” he said, according to ESPN.

The last-minute interception came after two others Maye suffered in the fourth quarter.  Seattle converted those giveaways into 10 points.

“I thought we had the game under control,” Maye said.

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“I thought we had a good plan to try to start chipping away and be patient. Lost patience and it cost us — decisions that cost us the game on my part, on my end. I vow to myself to be better and realize it’s a long season. But at the same time, you can’t have those. It’s unacceptable,” he said.

Maye recounted his final-moment misfire when throwing in the direction of receiver Mack Hollins.

“It was something where we had a certain protection on, we were cutting [with offensive tackles], and I was trying to get rid of it,” Maye said.

“I realized Mack was there in the back and didn’t put enough on it to get it out [of bounds]. It was just unacceptable. With a chance to send it to overtime at the worst, and the only thing you can do is turn the ball [for that not to happen] — that’s what I did,” he said.

Coach Mike Vrabel was publicly mild.

“It’s a long season; we’re going to hold our head up high. We have nothing but the utmost confidence in him,” Vrabel said of Maye. “He’s going to make a lot of plays for us.”

Maye was 23 of 33 for 178 yards, with one touchdown and three interceptions.

Outkick’s Zach Dean was not sympathetic.

“Lordy. I’ve watched it a dozen times, and it gets worse each time I press play. Just brutal on so many levels,” Dean wrote on Fox News.

“Anyone watching the game could smell that one coming, by the way. Maye couldn’t connect on a pass down the field all night long, with almost every completion coming at the line of scrimmage,” he wrote.

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Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues




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