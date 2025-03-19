Democratic Lawmakers Are Quietly Plotting Chuck Schumer's Political Demise: Report

You reap what you sow, and Senate minority leader Chuck Schumer is actively learning why that age-old adage has persisted for as long as it has.

And, frankly, it couldn’t have happened to a nicer guy.

The perpetually embattled New York senator is no stranger to being a punching bag for the right, but he has lately found himself drawing quite a bit of ire much closer to home.

To wit, Schumer — already caught in a Democrat civil war between the party’s moderates and far-left fringes — sparked particular intra-party fury after he all but buckled the knee and voiced support for a GOP spending bill that would avert a government shutdown.

A number of Democrats, who apparently thought that forcing a government shutdown would help their cratering reputation, were none too pleased with Schumer’s decision.

In fact, they’re so mad that a blistering report from Axios has characterized the Democratic Party as being filled with bitter, angry lawmakers directing much of their anger at Schumer.

It’s as if the party is made up of those clown-mask-wearing thieves from the beginning of “The Dark Knight.”

(In the movie’s opening, a gang of bank robbers wearing clown masks hit a big bank, with the catch being that the ringleader has separately told each member to kill each other to leave a larger share of the loot.)

“House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-N.Y.) may have thrown his support behind Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.), but many House Democrats are still privately fuming at the Senate leader,” the left-leaning outlet reports.

And that “fuming” is taking the form of a tangible plot to usurp both status and influence from Schumer.

“Some House members are urging Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) behind closed doors to mount a primary bid against the New York senator in 2028,” Axios reported.

Yes, that AOC.

The outlet added that Democrat sources are reportedly “talking a big game about supporting AOC” in a primary challenge to Schumer.

How does that big game sound?

“From the threads I am on, [people are] pissed off … and not just the typical lefties,” one Democrat source told Axios.

“His popularity is hovering somewhere between Elon Musk and the Ebola virus,” another told the outlet.

Look, this scheme to take down Schumer obviously and firmly lands in the “Probably too good to be true” camp. Could you imagine an Ocasio-Cortez versus Schumer showdown? It would leave the leaderless Democrats somehow even more rudderless than before, regardless of who emerged the victor.

The Democrats can’t possibly be so stupid as to think that Ocasio-Cortez is the cult of personality that can fix what Schumer broke, yet this is the same party that thinks illegal activities aren’t illegal.

You can’t spell “Schumer” without “chum,” so it’s hard to drum up much sympathy for him being in these shark-infested waters.

Whatever may come of these plots, Schumer has nobody to blame but himself. He is one of the senior leaders of the Democrats and is generally considered one of the party’s primary power brokers (alongside Nancy Pelosi and Barack Obama).

That means he’s the one who has overseen this splintering of the Democratic Party. He’s the one who has empowered the furthest lunatic fringes of his party. He’s the one who hasn’t been able to give his party any unifying cause other than “Trump bad man.”

And now he’s the one facing the consequences of his dereliction of duty.

Good.

