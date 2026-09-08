Right-Wing Provocateur Deported by ICE Teases Conversion to Islam

Milo Yiannopoulos, the right-wing provocateur who made headlines recently for his detainment by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, teased a conversion to Islam after his arrest.

The British commentator was reportedly taken into custody at Louis Armstrong New Orleans International Airport in Louisiana, according to a report from NBC News.

Yiannopoulos legally entered the United States on May 14, 2019, through New York City, but then overstayed his permission to remain in the country, per a statement from the Department of Homeland Security.

He was taken into custody after “failing to show up for his immigration hearing” in late July.

But on Sept. 6, days after his arrest, Yiannopoulos posted a photo of himself from London, England, wearing Islamic garb and quoting a verse from Islamic literature.

The Prophet ﷺ said: خيارُكم في الجاهليةِ ، خيارُكم في الإسلامِ إذا فقُهوا “The best of you in the time of ignorance (Jāhiliyyah) are the best of you in Islam, if they gain understanding.” — Sahih al-Bukhari 3383; Sahih Muslim 2378 pic.twitter.com/3aaSBugNt8 — MILO (@Nero) September 6, 2026

“The best of you in the time of ignorance (Jāhiliyyah) are the best of you in Islam, if they gain understanding,” the text said.

The quote was attributed to Muhammad in Yiannopoulos’ post.

Yiannopoulos once claimed homosexual identity.

But in 2021, Yiannopoulos said he is no longer homosexual and announced he would return to Roman Catholicism.

Hassan Shibly, an American Muslim, posted a picture with Yiannopoulos on Sept. 5, also apparently in London, England.

Alhamdulilah I found Milo in London and he is alive and well! pic.twitter.com/9AB1ACYMnu — Hassan Shibly (@HassanShibly) September 5, 2026

The two men were pictured sitting cross-legged inside what appeared to be a mosque.

“Alhamdulilah I found Milo in London and he is alive and well!” Shibly posted.

“Alhamdulilah” translates to “all praise is due to Allah.”

The Department of Homeland Security posted an image of a detained Yiannopoulos on Aug. 28, warning that “being in detention is a choice.”

“We encourage all illegal aliens to take control of their departure with the CBP Home App. The United States is offering illegal aliens $3,000 and a free flight to self-deport now,” the agency added.

“We encourage every person here illegally to take advantage of this offer and reserve the chance to come back to the U.S. the right legal way to live the American dream. If not, you will be arrested and deported without a chance to return.”

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