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Milo Yiannopoulos attends the world premiere of James O'Keefe's debut film "Line In The Sand" at Regal Edwards Big Newport & RPX on Oct. 8, 2024, in Newport Beach, California.
Milo Yiannopoulos attends the world premiere of James O'Keefe's debut film "Line In The Sand" at Regal Edwards Big Newport & RPX on Oct. 8, 2024, in Newport Beach, California. (Phillip Faraone / Getty Images)

Right-Wing Provocateur Deported by ICE Teases Conversion to Islam

 By Michael Austin  September 8, 2026 at 8:00am
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Milo Yiannopoulos, the right-wing provocateur who made headlines recently for his detainment by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, teased a conversion to Islam after his arrest.

The British commentator was reportedly taken into custody at Louis Armstrong New Orleans International Airport in Louisiana, according to a report from NBC News.

Yiannopoulos legally entered the United States on May 14, 2019, through New York City, but then overstayed his permission to remain in the country, per a statement from the Department of Homeland Security.

He was taken into custody after “failing to show up for his immigration hearing” in late July.

But on Sept. 6, days after his arrest, Yiannopoulos posted a photo of himself from London, England, wearing Islamic garb and quoting a verse from Islamic literature.

“The best of you in the time of ignorance (Jāhiliyyah) are the best of you in Islam, if they gain understanding,” the text said.

The quote was attributed to Muhammad in Yiannopoulos’ post.

Yiannopoulos once claimed homosexual identity.

But in 2021, Yiannopoulos said he is no longer homosexual and announced he would return to Roman Catholicism.

Hassan Shibly, an American Muslim, posted a picture with Yiannopoulos on Sept. 5, also apparently in London, England.

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The two men were pictured sitting cross-legged inside what appeared to be a mosque.

“Alhamdulilah I found Milo in London and he is alive and well!” Shibly posted.

“Alhamdulilah” translates to “all praise is due to Allah.”

The Department of Homeland Security posted an image of a detained Yiannopoulos on Aug. 28, warning that “being in detention is a choice.”

“We encourage all illegal aliens to take control of their departure with the CBP Home App. The United States is offering illegal aliens $3,000 and a free flight to self-deport now,” the agency added.

“We encourage every person here illegally to take advantage of this offer and reserve the chance to come back to the U.S. the right legal way to live the American dream. If not, you will be arrested and deported without a chance to return.”

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Michael Austin
Managing Editor
Michael wrote for several entertainment news outlets before joining The Western Journal in 2020. He now serves as Managing Editor, which involves managing the editorial team and operations, guiding the publication's editorial direction, and writing, editing, curating and assigning stories as needed.
Michael Austin graduated from Iowa State University in 2019. During his time in college, he volunteered for both PragerU and Live Action. After graduation, Michael went on to work as a freelance journalist for various entertainment news sites before joining The Western Journal as an intern in early 2020.

Shortly thereafter, Michael was hired on as a staff writer/reporter. He now serves as Managing Editor, which involves managing the editorial team and operations, guiding the team's editorial direction, and writing, editing, curating and assigning stories as needed.
Birthplace
Ames, Iowa
Nationality
American
Education
Iowa State University
Topics of Expertise
Cultural Politics, Pop Culture, Christian-Conservatism




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