Commentary

Democratic Lawmakers Unveil Ghoulish Recreation of 9/11 with a Climate Change Twist

 By Grant Atkinson  March 10, 2022 at 8:44am
Leftists have proven they are willing to use nearly any crisis or tragedy as a political tool, and two Democratic New York state senators demonstrated this again on Tuesday.

According to The Washington Free Beacon, Sens. Rachel May and Robert Jackson attended a protest hosted by New York Renew, a group with the goal of promoting “climate justice.”

During the protest, May and Jackson held up a banner comparing climate change to the 9/11 terrorist attacks.

Their banner depicted a plane with the words “climate change” approaching the World Trade Center’s twin towers.

Islamic extremists in hijacked aircraft targeted those buildings and the Pentagon on Sept. 11, 2001, and the resulting destruction killed nearly 3,000 people.

WNYW-TV reporter Morgan McKay shared a photo of the two senators holding the banner on Twitter.

In a tweet thread of his own, Jackson attempted to distance himself from the banner and claimed he did not realize it depicted a 9/11 comparison.

“I did not note the details of the artwork and would never support anything that denigrates the memory of all who were impacted by 9/11,” the Democrat said. “The artwork depicted is wrong and I fully reject it.”

However, McKay posted a video that showed Jackson reading the banner word for word during the protest.

The senator was staring right at the banner and reading from it during the protest, so it is extremely difficult to believe he did not know what was depicted.

May also denied knowledge of the banner’s contents despite holding it up.

“I would never endorse such a cynical use of our state’s history to score cheap points,” she said.


If May truly agreed to appear in a photo alongside a banner without having any idea what it said, she should probably hire a new public relations team.

Logically, it is much more likely that she knew exactly what the banner said and is now trying to save face. In either case, her actions do not inspire confidence in her leadership ability.

Try as they might, Jackson and May were not able to silence many of their critics with their denials.

Republican state Sen. Rob Ortt said the whole Democratic caucus ought to take action against Jackson and May following what he called a “disgusting display.”

Grant Atkinson
Associate Reporter
Grant is a graduate of Virginia Tech with a bachelor’s degree in journalism. He has five years of writing experience with various outlets and enjoys covering politics and sports.
Conversation