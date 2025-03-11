Connecticut Democratic Sen. Chris Murphy was seen on a date with Tara McGowan, the chief executive of progressive media service Courier Newsroom and the head of the ACRONYM network.

Murphy, who announced his separation from his wife in November, was seen on March 3 with McGowan at the Red Hen, a bar one mile north of Capitol Hill, according to the New York Post.

A source told the outlet that the pair were “cuddling” and were “being cutesy” while scanning the menu together.

The date took place one day before President Donald Trump delivered his joint address to Congress.

Murphy, who is critical of Trump and his senior advisor, Elon Musk, did not attend the speech.

The Post added that Murphy is still married to his wife, Cathy Holahan, since they have not filed for divorce in either Connecticut or Washington, D.C.

Murphy and Holahan were married in 2007 and have two children.

McGowan posted a selfie of herself and Murphy on her private Instagram account along with the caption “not postponing joy,” according to a report from Semafor.

The outlet observed that Murphy has increasingly been using digital media strategies like vertical videos, a tactic McGowan has pushed since Trump won a second term last year.

Mollie Hemingway, the editor-in-chief of The Federalist, wrote on social media that McGowan “runs large Democrat propaganda sites purporting to be local news.”

Influence Watch indeed described Courier Newsroom as a “partisan media project that supports liberal politics and Democratic political candidates while appearing to be state-level independent news outlets.”

“Left-leaning donors supported the Democratic digital politics network ACRONYM to bypass traditional online advertising tactics by utilizing news sites that claim to be local news outlets,” Influence Watch warned.

“The sites are focused on politically competitive ‘swing states’ including Arizona, Michigan, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, Virginia, and Wisconsin.”

McGowan wrote a research paper entitled “Rethinking Investing in Media to Build Political Power” back in 2017, which noted that Trump was able to activate underreached voter bases through Facebook and Twitter.

Courier Newsroom sites, therefore, target communities in swing states like a “traditional hometown service,” yet “they are not local” and exist to “target specific demographic audiences and claim to be a hometown local newspaper targeting ads to voters.”

“Copying the look of a local newspaper, with the goal of building familiarity and trust, Courier Newsroom news sites are continually gathering data on the people visiting their sites that is then fed in turn back to Acronym,” Influence Watch added.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.