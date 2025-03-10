Share
Tesla, SpaceX, and X CEO Elon Musk arrives for the inauguration of President Donald Trump in the U.S. Capitol Rotunda on Jan. 20, 2025, in Washington, D.C.
Purported Culprits Claim Responsibility as Elon Musk's X Is Hit by a Massive Cyberattack

 By Randy DeSoto  March 10, 2025 at 2:38pm
Elon Musk, owner of the social media platform X, said Monday that a massive cyberattack was launched against the site with IP addresses originating in the Ukraine region.

Additionally, Newsweek reported that the pro-Palestinian hacker group Dark Storm Team took responsibility for the attacks.

“The group is known for primarily targeting countries and entities that support Israel’s attack on Gaza following Hamas’ surprise attack on October 7, 2023,” the outlet said. “According to Orange Cyberdefense, Dark Storm Team has unconfirmed but ‘highly’ likely links to Russia and ‘strong partnerships with other groups.'”


Musk told Fox Business host Larry Kudlow on Monday afternoon that “we’re not sure exactly what happened, but there was a massive cyber attack to try to bring down the X system with IP addresses originating in the Ukraine area.”

Earlier in the day, Musk posted on the platform, “There was (still is) a massive cyberattack against 𝕏. We get attacked every day, but this was done with a lot of resources. Either a large, coordinated group and/or a country is involved.”

Sky News reported that complaints about outages on X began Monday morning.

“A source in the internet infrastructure industry told the Reuters news agency that the platform had been hit by several waves of denial of service (DoS) attacks at around 9.45am” United Kingdom time, the outlet said.

“According to the National Cyber Security Centre, DoS attacks are attempts to overload a website or network – aiming to degrade its performance or make it completely inaccessible. Such attacks are not necessarily sophisticated but they can cause significant disruption,” according to Sky News.

Musk, who purchased the site formerly known as Twitter in 2022, proudly stated Monday, “This platform is the top source for news on Earth.”

In addition to Monday’s cyberattack on X, vandals continue to target Tesla showrooms, charging stations, and vehicles in apparent response to Musk’s work with the Department of Government Efficiency, which is slashing federal spending and jobs. Musk is the CEO of the electric vehicle maker.

Musk posted Sunday on X, “Heartfelt thanks to everyone supporting @Tesla, despite many attacks against our stores and offices.”

