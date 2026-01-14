Share
Sen. Elissa Slotkin delivers a speech on national security at the Council of Foreign Relations on Sept. 5, 2025, in New York City.
Sen. Elissa Slotkin delivers a speech on national security at the Council of Foreign Relations on Sept. 5, 2025, in New York City. (Spencer Platt / Getty Images)

Democratic Senator Elissa Slotkin Reportedly Under DOJ Investigation

 By Randy DeSoto  January 14, 2026
Sen. Elissa Slotkin of Michigan said on Tuesday that she is under investigation by the Justice Department for participating in the so-called “Seditious Six” video in November.

In the video, Slotkin — a CIA veteran who served in Iraq — and five fellow Democratic lawmakers urged members of the military to disobey orders from President Donald Trump that they deemed unlawful.

“You must refuse illegal orders. No one has to carry out orders that violate the law or our Constitution,” the Democrats said.

Slotkin is the first person to appear in the video, and says at one point, “You can refuse illegal orders.”

The video did not offer any examples of Trump making illegal orders, but the clear implication was that he had done so.

In response to the video, Trump posted on Truth Social, “SEDITIOUS BEHAVIOR, punishable by DEATH!”

Fox News reported in November that both the FBI and the Department of Justice had been in touch with Capitol Police to arrange interviews with Slotkin and the other five appearing in the video, including Sen. Mark Kelly of Arizona, who is a retired U.S. Navy captain.

In another video posted on social media Wednesday, Slotkin accused Trump of weaponizing the federal government against her.

“To be clear, this is the president’s playbook. Truth doesn’t matter, facts don’t matter, and anyone who disagrees with him becomes an enemy, and he then weaponizes the federal government against them,” she said.

“It’s legal intimidation and physical intimidation meant to get you to shut up. He’s used it with our universities, our corporations, our legal community, and with politicians, who falsely believe that doing his bidding and staying quiet will keep them safe. No, I’m not going to do that, because this president does not represent the views of a majority of Americans,” she added.

Slotkin concluded, “Right now, speaking out against the abuse of power is the most patriotic thing we can do.”

The War Department previously opened an investigation into Kelly because, as a retired officer, he is still subject to the Uniform Code of Military Justice.

War Secretary Pete Hegseth described the “Seditious Six” video as “despicable” in November.

“Encouraging our warriors to ignore the orders of their Commanders undermines every aspect of ‘good order and discipline.’ Their foolish screed sows doubt and confusion — which only puts our warriors in danger,” he posted on social media.

Hegseth announced earlier this month that “in response to Senator Mark Kelly’s seditious statements — and his pattern of reckless misconduct — the Department of War is taking administrative action against Captain Mark E. Kelly, USN (Ret).”

“The department has initiated retirement grade determination proceedings under 10 U.S.C. § 1370(f), with reduction in his retired grade resulting in a corresponding reduction in retired pay,” Hegseth said in a social media post.

Kelly responded by suing Hegseth and the War Department in federal court in Washington, D.C., seeking to block his demotion.

Randy DeSoto
Contributing Journalist
Randy DeSoto has written more than 3,000 articles for The Western Journal since he began with the company in 2015. He is a graduate of West Point and Regent University School of Law. He is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths" and screenwriter of the political documentary "I Want Your Money."
Randy DeSoto wrote and was the assistant producer of the documentary film "I Want Your Money" about the perils of Big Government, comparing the presidencies of Ronald Reagan and Barack Obama. Randy is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths," which addresses how leaders have appealed to beliefs found in the Declaration of Independence at defining moments in our nation's history. He has been published in several political sites and newspapers.

Randy graduated from the United States Military Academy at West Point with a BS in political science and Regent University School of Law with a juris doctorate.
Birthplace
Harrisburg, Pennsylvania
Nationality
American
Honors/Awards
Graduated dean's list from West Point
Education
United States Military Academy at West Point, Regent University School of Law
Books Written
We Hold These Truths
Professional Memberships
Virginia and Pennsylvania state bars
Location
Phoenix, Arizona
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Entertainment, Faith




