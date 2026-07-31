Late Breaking: Trump Announces Historic Agreement for Total Disarmament of Hamas - Israel Not Convinced

President Donald Trump announced that an agreement has been reached for the “complete disarmament” of Hamas, with specific steps laid out.

However, Israeli sources expressed doubts about whether Hamas will surrender its weapons and allow the Gaza Strip to be governed by new Palestinian leadership.

“Today, the Board of Peace reached a HISTORIC agreement for the COMPLETE DISARMAMENT of Hamas and all other armed groups in Gaza. This is a monumental step toward lasting PEACE and SECURITY,” Trump posted Thursday on Truth Social.

“This agreement is a critical step towards Gaza finally being governed by a new Palestinian government that will work closely with the Board of Peace to help the Palestinian people. At the same time, Israel will have the security it deserves, with Gaza no longer used as a base for terror attacks,” he added.

Trump continued, “The agreement will be carried out in carefully structured phases. As disarmament is completed, Israeli forces will withdraw, and the International Stabilization Force will work with a new Palestinian police force to take responsibility for Gaza being safe for its residents and its neighbors.”

Today, the Board of Peace reached a HISTORIC agreement for the COMPLETE DISARMAMENT of Hamas and all other armed groups in Gaza. A monumental step toward lasting PEACE and SECURITY. pic.twitter.com/RYUKUdrwIJ — The White House (@WhiteHouse) July 30, 2026

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The president thanked mediators from Egypt, Qatar, and Turkey, who helped broker the deal.

Trump concluded, “Under this agreement, Gaza will finally be in the hands of a new Palestinian government that serves its PEOPLE.”

Axios reported that implementation of the agreement is to begin in the coming weeks, according to a senior U.S. official.

“Under the agreement, Hamas would relinquish any role in governing Gaza. The new National Committee for the Administration of Gaza (NCAG) would serve as an alternative to Hamas and the Palestinian Authority,” the outlet said.

Hamas official Ghazi Hamad said, “We will not take any steps regarding disarmament before Israel withdraws from the Gaza Strip.”

The Hill reported, “Israel would not withdraw its military behind the ‘yellow line,’ the demarcation that has divided Gaza since a peace framework was announced in October, until disarmament is complete.”

🚨 UPDATE:

Israel has decided to expand its area of control in Gaza, beyond the Yellow Line. The move follows repeated Hamas ceasefire violations and ongoing deception over the bodies of fallen hostages. pic.twitter.com/zkUoa84iPw — Mossad Commentary (@MOSSADil) October 28, 2025

A U.S. official told The Hill that Israel remains “skeptical” that Hamas will follow through with the deal.

“They’re very skeptical that Hamas will disarm. But again, they’re not really being asked to do much in the process because this isn’t really a trust deal. This is really, you know, it’s a conditions-based deal. And as things happen, that everyone has to follow the obligations they’ve taken,” the official said.

The Jerusalem Post quoted a source as saying, “At the conclusion of the implementation process … there would be no remaining terrorist infrastructure in Gaza. Hamas would have no governing or military role, either publicly or behind the scenes, in a model similar to that being applied to Hezbollah in Lebanon.”

“Under the proposal, all weapons, both heavy and light, would come under the full control of the National Committee for the Administration of Gaza, in coordination with and supported by the International Stabilization Force (ISF), which the source said is led by a two-star US Special Forces general.”

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