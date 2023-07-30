Democrats Accuse GOP of Mere Political Pandering for Protecting Kids from Trans Agenda and Mutilation

In an attempt to misdirect attention from their support for mutilating and abusing children, congressional Democrats are accusing Republicans of mere “political pandering” by seeking to outlaw medical transgender “transitioning” of children.

The attacks were unloaded by the Democrats on the House Judiciary committee during a Thursday hearing on “gender-affirming care,” according to Breitbart News.

Rep. Mary Gay Scanlon, for instance, claimed that the hearing wasn’t about protecting kids, but was instead about getting votes for Republicans.

“Today’s hearing is not about protecting children’s or parents’ rights,” the Pennsylvania Democrat blurted out, according to Breitbart. “It’s a cynical and, frankly, dangerous that transgender children and their families, driven not by science or facts, but by polling and political strategists determined to mobilize conservative voters through fear.”

Scanlon added, “[It] is fear-mongering at its worst, picking on already vulnerable kids in order to stir up chaos that they hope to ride to success at the ballot box.”

New York Democratic Rep. Jerrold Nadler agreed, claiming the whole discussion was only about “a winning talking point.”

“Undoubtedly, transgender youth participation in sports will be discussed because Republicans think it is a winning political talking point,” Nadler said, according to Breitbart.

Democratic Rep. Steve Cohen of New York went on to say that Republicans are not going by the “science” with their opposition to mutilating children’s bodies to fit the transgender agenda.

“These things need to be discussed and determined in a scientific manner, in a logical manner, not [via] emotions, not behavior, and attitudes that appeal only to voters and to try to gain votes at the ballot box,” the radical, left-wing Cohen said, according to Breitbart. “It should be done responsibly.”

Cohen outrageously went on to compare transgenders to blacks, Hispanics and other minority groups.

“This is an easy way for people to try to get points: Pick on a minority group that is the most minority and least understood in our country,” he bloviated, according to Breitbart.

“It’s gone on for centuries. One hundred years ago it was African-Americans. Later, it was Hispanics. Then it was gay people. Now transgender people. Find a group that is not understood and it’s easy to use to gain political power. It’s bad for politics, it is bad for people.”

Chairman Rep. Mike Johnson, a Louisiana Republican, blasted right back at Democrats and called the GOP position the “morally and ethically right” one.

“Contrary to what some of my Democratic colleagues believe, the scourge of radical gender ideology is very real. The efforts to cover up what’s being done to our children are extreme,” Johnson said, according to Breitbart. “I look forward to the testimony from our witnesses as we unravel the narratives surrounding the so-called gender-affirming care.”

The hearing also featured testimony from Chloe Cole, a young woman whom doctors tried to turn into a boy when she was younger and who is now decrying the establishment for abusing her trust and permanently and painfully altering her body.

“I speak to you today as a victim of one of the biggest medical scandals in the history of the United States of America. I speak to you in the hope that you will have the courage to bring the scandal to an end, and ensure that other vulnerable teenagers, children and young adults don’t go through what I went through,” she said during the hearing.

Cole marked her 19th birthday testifying before the committee, according to the New York Post, which published her testimony on Friday.

Cole began suffering medical intervention at the tender age of only 13.

“My childhood was ruined,” she said, adding, “This needs to stop. You alone can stop it. Enough children have already been victimized by this barbaric pseudoscience. Please let me be your final warning.”







The U.S. lags behind Europe on the issue as many of the same European countries where the transgender craze caught an early foothold are beginning to reverse their once automatic support for altering children medically. Many European countries are beginning to pull back and put more limits on transgender surgeries and drug therapies.

I explain WPATH’s recent about-face and evidence that American gender docs who claim that the U.S. is following the Dutch protocol are dishonest or incompetent. I also summarize some key differences between the Dutch and affirmative approaches. https://t.co/axQllOjvCl — Leor Sapir (@LeorSapir) December 6, 2022

Meanwhile, Democrats in the U.S. are still amping up their unquestioning support for sexually transitioning younger and younger children, permanently altering their bodies while still not addressing the mental health issues that caused their transitioning desires in the first place.

It’s obvious that it is Democrats, rather than Republicans, that are trying to demagogue this issue in order to get votes, and their actions are endangering vulnerable children all across this country.

