With neither party showing much in the way of political dominance in Tuesday’s election, a new proposal has been made for a speaker of the House who is infamous to many on both sides.

Nancy Pelosi is the current speaker under the Democratic majority. Republican Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy had often been mentioned before the election as a leading candidate for speaker if the Republicans took control of the House in the red wave that did not quite materialize.

With control of the House uncertain and members restive at the results of the election, as noted by CNN, pre-election certainties are being revisited.

The concept of outgoing Republican Rep. Liz Cheney of Wyoming as speaker flared on social media after Jennifer Rubin, a columnist with The Washington Post, tweeted her support. Cheney is one of two Republicans on the House panel investigating the events of Jan. 6, 2021, and has vehemently disparaged former President Donald Trump.

“OK, I’m sold. Liz Cheney for Speaker,” Rubin wrote.

OK, I’m sold. Liz Cheney for Speaker. — Jennifer “Pro-privacy” Rubin (@JRubinBlogger) November 11, 2022

John Dean, a CNN contributor and a Nixon-era White House counsel, added his stamp of approval.

“WaPo columnist Jennifer Rubin suggested that if the GOP gets control of the House, Democrats should nominate Liz Cheney Speaker. Brilliant idea in many ways!” he tweeted.

WaPo columnist Jennifer Rubin suggested that if the GOP gets control of the House, Democrats should nominate Liz Cheney Speaker. Brilliant idea in many ways! — John W. Dean (@JohnWDean) November 11, 2022

Should Liz Cheney become speaker of the House? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 0% (0 Votes) No: 100% (140 Votes)

Democratic campaigner Zack Czajkowski, who worked on the re-election campaign of former President Barack Obama, offered a unique reason why Cheney was qualified.

“Why not Liz Cheney as a transition Speaker of the House. It’ll piss off both Democrats and Republicans. She’s a responsible adult with a conservative voting record, a proven ability to work across the aisle, and most importantly has unflappable morale courage under pressure,” Czajkowski wrote.

Why not Liz Cheney as a transition Speaker of the House. It’ll piss off both Democrats and Republicans. She’s a responsible adult with a conservative voting record, a proven ability to work across the aisle, and most importantly has unflappable morale courage under pressure. — Zack Czajkowski (@ZackCz) November 11, 2022

But it did not take long for the bubble to burst, with the idea under fire from the right and left.

“There will NOT be a Liz Cheney Speakership. She’s looking for a job, but she won’t get that one. Any Republican who would vote for Liz Cheney would be voting for Biden’s agenda,” Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene tweeted.

There will NOT be a Liz Cheney Speakership. She’s looking for a job, but she won’t get that one. Any Republican who would vote for Liz Cheney would be voting for Biden’s agenda. https://t.co/42pj0FsYnR — Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene🇺🇸 (@RepMTG) November 11, 2022

Not to be outdone, from the left Nina Turner, the co-chair of the 2020 presidential campaign of Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont, found herself agreeing with Greene.

“These folks live in an episode of The West Wing, while 60% of Americans live paycheck to paycheck, can’t afford medical treatment, and are struggling to put food on the table. No, Liz ‘I voted against the John Lewis Voting Rights Act’ Cheney should not be speaker. Ever,” Turner wrote.

These folks live in an episode of The West Wing, while 60% of Americans live paycheck to paycheck, can’t afford medical treatment, and are struggling to put food on the table. No, Liz “I voted against the John Lewis Voting Rights Act” Cheney should not be speaker. Ever. https://t.co/EDj2sWtK8o — Nina Turner (@ninaturner) November 11, 2022

Although traditionally the House is led by one of its members, under House rules someone from outside of Congress could be named speaker. That rule has led to speculation that Trump could even be chosen.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.