Wyoming Republican Rep. Liz Cheney again has left many in the Republican Party confused over remarks she made Tuesday during an interview with Judy Woodruff of PBS.

During the interview on PBS NewsHour, Cheney not only endorsed a Democratic candidate in one of the most consequential midterm elections in modern U.S. history, but she used her time to praise House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, whom she believes is a “tremendous leader.”

“I want to say a word about Speaker Pelosi. Everyone knows she is a liberal from San Francisco. I am a conservative from Wyoming. There are many, many issues, maybe most issues, on which we disagree. But I think that she is a tremendous leader,” Cheney said.

“I’ve watched her up close. She is a leader of historic consequence,” Cheney added of Pelosi, who is headed toward re-election to her San Francisco-based congressional seat.

Rep. Liz Cheney calls House Speaker Nancy Pelosi “a tremendous leader” and “a leader of historic consequence” pic.twitter.com/bNYCaFOCYf — Alex Nitzberg (@alexnitzberg) November 2, 2022

Cheney, the daughter of former Vice President Dick Cheney and once a rising star in the Republican Party, began to lose credibility with many on the right after she became one of a handful of House and Senate Republicans who voted to impeach former President Donald Trump last year.

After that vote, Cheney’s polling numbers plummeted, she lost her primary in a humiliating fashion, and she’s constantly been ridiculed for being a “RINO,” which means “Republican In Name Only.”

Liz Cheney, who propaganda press falsely label a conservative, says of Nancy Pelosi: “She is a tremendous leader. She is a leader of historic consequence.” https://t.co/wvBFN2kZ9s — Mollie (@MZHemingway) November 1, 2022

That’s not to mention Cheney’s obsession with going after Trump in her position on the Democrats’ theater trial, also known as the Jan. 6 House Select Committee.

Cheney and fellow anti-Trumper Rep. Adam Kinzinger from Illinois are the only Republicans on the committee, and both have virtually zero support in the Republican Party and from tens of millions of the party’s voters.

Earlier this week, Cheney made headlines after she stumped for Democratic Rep. Elissa Slotkin, whom she endorsed last week, according to The Associated Press.

“If we want to ensure the survival of our republic, we have to walk away from politics as usual,” Cheney said at a rally for Slotkin. “We have to stand up, every one of us, and say we’re going to do what’s right for this country. We’re going to look beyond partisan politics.”

Cheney told the AP it was the first time she’d ever campaigned for a Democrat but added that it wasn’t “a hard decision at all.”

Further cementing many’s beliefs that Cheney seems to be aligned more with Democrats than Republicans was the bombshell development on Tuesday, reported by The Hill, regarding her endorsement of Rep. Tim Ryan, the Democratic Senate candidate out of Ohio.

The Ohio race between Ryan and Republican Senate candidate J.D. Vance is one of the most crucial in the nation. The outcome could be a deciding factor in which party controls the upper chamber next year.

Cheney made the endorsement in the same interview with Woodruff.

LIZ CHENEY: “I would not vote for J.D. Vance.” JUDY WOODRUFF (PBS): “So if you were a Buckeye State voter, you’d be voting for Tim Ryan?” CHENEY: “I would.” pic.twitter.com/SwIiSW62jV — Heartland Signal (@HeartlandSignal) November 1, 2022

Turning on Republicans and Vance a week away from a battleground race sparked controversy and infuriated many, including Republican Texas Rep. Ronny Jackson.

It should come as a surprise to NOBODY that Liz Cheney is supporting Tim Ryan. Tim Ryan is a RADICAL who said we needed to, “KILL MAGA.” Cheney & Ryan are two peas in a pod. Good thing they’ll both be OUT OF CONGRESS very soon!! — Ronny Jackson (@RonnyJacksonTX) November 1, 2022

The bottom line is that Cheney is cooked. Most Republican voters no longer respect her, she’s not the party’s future, and she’s clearly chosen sides.

It would be best for Cheney’s political career — what’s left of it — if she would be honest with herself and join the other side.

